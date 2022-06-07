The Challenge Season 38 spoilers reveal surprising elimination, cast member rubbed others the wrong way

More elimination spoilers have arrived for The Challenge Season 38. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 38 filming is rolling right along, with eliminations taking place regularly in Argentina. Based on the ongoing spoilers for MTV’s competition series, about seven cast members have been eliminated or sent home from the game.

In the most recent spoilers, it’s also revealed that one cast member may have had several incidents or run-ins with other cast members before getting eliminated from the show.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 38, including names of specific cast members who have been eliminated, disqualified, or kicked off the show.

Two more competitors eliminated from The Challenge 38

The Challenge Season 38 features a Ride or Dies title and theme, which refers to male-female partnerships in the game that consists of allies. These may be husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend, family members, or friends.

Based on spoilers revealing the show’s veteran cast members, there were five returning champions, including seven-time champ Johnny Bananas and former champions Laurel Stucky, Kaycee Clark, and Amber Borzotra.

Also making his surprise return to the cast is Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran. The Survivor Turkey 8 star won MTV’s War of the Worlds season, besting finalists that included Theo Campbell, Wes Bergmann, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

His teammate for the game is rookie Tamara Alfaro, a dancer, Instagram influencer, and model. Unfortunately, based on the latest spoilers via a Vevmo forum thread, Turbo and Tamara are the second team eliminated from Season 38.

Eliminated competitor brought ‘big ego’ to Season 38

The first team ousted from the game was Kailah Casillas-Bird and her husband, Sam Bird. Based on comments from PinkRose at a Vevmo forum discussion, Turbo came in with a “big ego” and was “rubbing rookies/vets the wrong way.” In addition, his teammate, Tamara, is said to be in great shape, which may have made them a threat to other teams.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As of this report, it’s unknown who eliminated Kailah and Sam or Turbo and Tamara, as only players who lost in eliminations have been revealed.

Turbo claimed the grand prize for winning MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds season and then returned in the follow-up, War of the Worlds 2. However, his emotions got the best of him in that season as he got into a heated altercation with castmate Jordan Wiseley.

Jordan managed to get under Turbo’s skin enough that the former champ was visibly angry, and security needed to hold him back from going after Jordan. Soon after the incident, Turbo got kicked off for the season, and some fans speculated he might not get to return to The Challenge.

However, he did return for Season 38, and someone came up with an early plan to get the champ out of the game unless he took himself out of the game with his emotions.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.