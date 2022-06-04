The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Major update reveals huge twist and cast members DQd

Major spoilers for The Challenge Season 38 have arrived early in the filming process. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 38 filming is currently underway in Argentina, and major spoilers have arrived about the show, including several cast members getting disqualified.

In addition, another Challenge twist will arrive with Season 38 involving specific competitors joining the show, which has a unique theme.

This report will contain potential spoilers for the upcoming season, including the names of cast members involved in filming for The Challenge.

Season 38 of The Challenge featured an early twist

Last weekend, Monsters and Critics reported that The Challenge Season 38 filming paused due to a positive COVID-19 test. Based on the online spoilers, filming was expected to resume this past Tuesday, May 28, in Argentina.

Initial spoiler reports included several returning veteran stars for the cast, including seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Nany Gonzalez.

Based on new spoilers from GamerVev on Twitter, it appears Nany and Bananas arrived to the show a little later than other cast members as a surprise twist for Season 38.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

The new season is tentatively called Ride or Dies and features male and female partners who are allies. In addition to being castmates on The Challenge, Nany and Bananas had a previous romantic relationship.

The two previously appeared as teammates on the Battle of the Exes II season in 2015, where they were eliminated just before the season’s final.

Cast members DQd from The Challenge 38?

Along with news of the big twist, there are also spoilers regarding several cast members who got disqualified or sent home from the show for different reasons.

As mentioned above, the show paused filming for a second quarantine for cast members. The first quarantine occurred after the cast initially got to the filming location, with the second arriving after someone received a positive COVID-19 test.

GamerVev indicated via Twitter that four teams remained in the “second quarantine” a bit longer than the rest of their castmates. They were Aneesa Ferreira and her friend James Simon, as well as Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark.

Based on GamerVev’s details, Kaycee and Kenny returned to join the Season 38 cast. James was reportedly disqualified and sent home by production, while his teammate Aneesa also returned to the cast.

It’s unknown whether another individual was available as Aneesa’s replacement teammate or if the game had unique rules allowing her to return.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Production used two other teams to replace Aneesa and James and Kaycee and Kenny. They were the teams of Nam Vo with Emmy Russ and Olivia with Horacio.

However, based on more details from GamerVev, Emmy quit resulting in her disqualification from the show. Unfortunately for Nam, his time on the show also ended, making for another disappointing exit for the former Ultimate Beastmaster competitor.

Nam suffered a back injury in his rookie season, Double Agents, leading to his medical disqualification late in the season. An unfortunate fate hit him in Season 37 as rumors suggest he had to leave the show early after becoming sick.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Based on the above, it seems that eliminations have yet to occur, so it’s unknown whether filming paused after a daily challenge or they’d yet to have any for Season 38.

More spoilers will likely arrive in the coming week as filming continues and the game ousts its first competitors from the running.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.