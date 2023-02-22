The Challenge Season 38 reunion: Laurel Stucky says castmate is ‘terrified’ of her in sneak peek

Things look like they’ll get volatile as the Ride or Dies castmates get back together to recollect and rehash the drama from the recent season of The Challenge.

A sneak peek clip has arrived, showing just a portion of the first part of the reunion that involves former champion Laurel Stucky addressing one of her castmates who she believes is “terrified” of her.

However, that castmate, former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald, is getting a chance to set things straight about what went wrong regarding their situation during Ride or Dies.

Michele explains that Laurel seemed to have other things going on in the house that gave a certain “energy” at first, but then she “warmed up to other people.”

However, that prompts Laurel to suggest multiple times that she believes her castmate Michele is scared of her, even telling Michele she doesn’t like her.

Laurel and Michele get into it during The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion

The first part of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion should feature quite a few castmates going at it over things that went down during their season.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about The Challenge’s reunion trailer footage, with Ravyn Rochelle and Nurys Mateo seeming to have a heated discussion related to castmate Johnny Middlebrooks.

Now, a sneak peek has Laurel addressing Michele.

“You cook things up in your head, and they’re not real. I don’t want to have a conversation with you. I don’t want to listen to you. You’re yappin’,” Laurel says before telling Michele, “You’re afraid of me.”

Michele tries to continue her discussion of the matter, but Laurel talks over her.

“You’re terrified of me every time I walk into a room. You are absolutely bats**t terrified,” Laurel says.

After Michele asks if she seems terrified now, Laurel says she does. Michele claims she isn’t, though.

“I think you are, and you won’t admit it, and that’s why I don’t like you,” Laurel says.

Michele and Jay targeted Laurel and Jakk during Ride or Dies

It’s unknown what got the above discussion started, but most likely, host Maria Menounos brought up the strained relationship between Laurel and Michele in The Challenge house.

In several episodes, Michele was shown feeling unsure about where Laurel was in terms of playing the game, which got Michele and Jay feeling they needed to make moves.

That led to them choosing Laurel and Jakk as one of the potential teams for elimination twice. While they bested two rookies the first time, the second time was a more challenging battle for Laurel and her rookie teammate as they lost to vets Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira.

That also brought about some resentment from Jakk toward Michele’s teammate Jay Starrett, whom Jakk had felt he bonded with during filming.

Laurel and Michele’s situation seems beyond repair, but what about their Ride or Dies teammates? Most likely, viewers will hear from Jay and Jakk about their involvement in things and where things stand with their friendship.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 1 airs Wednesday, February 22, at 8/7c on MTV.