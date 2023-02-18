The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion spoilers: Teaser trailer reveals Laurel Stucky and Michele Fitzgerald drama

With the recent airing of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies finale, winners were crowned, bringing the 38th season to a close.

However, there’s still some unfinished business to resolve, as each season usually features a reunion with key cast members getting together to talk over what went down.

The same will be true for Ride or Dies, and based on the teaser trailer, it could be an explosive event featuring rehashed drama among castmates.

In particular, some brief footage reveals a reunion argument involving former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald and Challenge: Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky.

There’s also a return to look at the storyline involving that love triangle featuring rookies Ravyn Rochelle, Johnny Middlebrooks, and Nurys Mateo.

This report may contain spoilers for The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion.

Teaser trailer arrives for The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion

After Ride or Dies Episode 19, a trailer on MTV showed off a colorful set and some of the cast members involved in the season reunion.

Immediately, the trailer shows an emotional Ravyn sitting next to her teammate Johnny, and she appears to be confronting Nurys.

“It’s like your own Ride or Die can’t be there for you; that’s the hardest [expletive],” Ravyn yells.

“Make new friends,” Nurys seems to clap back at her.

Viewers saw a showmance early in the season involving Johnny and Nurys, which rubbed Johnny’s teammate the wrong way.

Based on Ravyn’s comments during episodes, she thought she and Johnny might work on repairing their relationship or friendship once they arrived for filming, but that wasn’t the case, as he was more interested in Nurys.

Johnny and Ravyn won the opening daily challenge of the show and tried to make a bold move against veteran competitors. That came back to bite them later as they were put into elimination and lost to fellow rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez.

Another portion of the trailer has Laurel claiming that every time she walks into a room, Michele is “absolutely terrified.” The two castmates had what seemed to be a shaky relationship during Ride or Dies, which had Michele apprehensive that Laurel was trying to oust her from the show.

That led to moves made by Michele and her teammate, Jay Starrett, to send Laurel and her Ride or Dies partner, Jakk Maddox, into elimination. Eventually, Laurel and Jakk fell to the team of Jordan and Aneesa Ferreira.

The reunion trailer also shows Jordan vehemently claiming how when he makes a deal, he doesn’t go back on it. It appears he’s speaking to his ex-fiancee Tori Deal.

In a bit of a spoiler, reunion host Maria Menounos mentions someone is “especially glowing.” Most likely, she’s referring to Amber Borzotra, who doesn’t appear in the footage, but revealed she was pregnant with her and Chauncey Palmer’s first child several weeks ago.

When is The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion and Season 39?

In addition to the above teases, there is likely to be plenty more during a two-part event. Most likely, the finalists will weigh in on their trek through that 100-hour final, with winners Tori and Devin Walker basking in the glory of their victory.

Along with the cast members mentioned, others attending the reunion will include Johnny Bananas, Darrell Taylor, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Moriah Jadea, Aneesa Ferreira, Kenny and Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez. There’s also mention of Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, who it seems will appear via satellite, possibly to keep him away from the rest of the cast.

The reunion was filmed weeks ago in London and is hosted by Menounos, who has hosted many other editions of The Challenge reunions for MTV and the All Stars 1 reunion for Paramount Plus.

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 1 airs on Wednesday, February 22, at 8/7c and is one-hour long. A second part arrives at the same time slot on Wednesday, February 29.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation of a Season 39 for The Challenge, but it would be surprising not to see the franchise continue.

Until more details arrive about Season 39, Challenge fans should have plenty of content to consume. Several weeks after the Ride or Dies reunion will be The Challenge: World Championship arrives on Paramount Plus, most likely followed by All Stars 4.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Reunion Part 1 airs Wednesday, February 22 at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: World Championship premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.