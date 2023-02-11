Maria Menounos took a moment to open up and share her feelings as the trailer dropped for the latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise.

Fast X will be the 10th movie for the hit racing franchise, which helped launch and solidify the acting careers of several stars, including Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Tyrese.

The franchise also helped rapper Ludacris break back into acting and put Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson high on the list of household names.

At the launch event, Maria was all in and well on theme as she donned a Fast & Furious cropped T-shirt and bright red leather pants.

The event marks a major milestone for the franchise as longtime fans of the films celebrate over a decade of entertainment with some of their favorite movie characters.

In addition to her stellar outfit, Maria reflected on the time she’s spent with the cast over the years and just how much each one of them has grown through that time.

Maria Menounos stuns in red leather pants and gets sentimental about the Fast & Furious franchise over the years

Taking to her Instagram, Maria shared a carousel post from the event giving her 1 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at all the Fast X fun.

In the first shot, Maria posed on the red carpet in front of one of the impressive cars from the film.

She stood with a wide-mouthed smile across her face while pointing at her Fast & Furious crop top shirt.

Going with the red print on her shirt, Maria added a pair of bold red leather pants to the ensemble giving the look a more rocker vibe.

Maria wore her hair in a half-up and half-down style that included a top knot at the crown of her head with two face-framing pieces pulled out on each side.

In her caption, Maria opened up about how far the cast has come since the initial installment of the franchise and revealed just how grateful she is for her time with the movies.

“Hosted the Fast X trailer launch last night at LA live. Been on this journey with this crew for two decades. Been on sets around the world,” she wrote. “Watched them become family on screen and off. Become parents. Grateful to be on the ride with them.”

Maria rebrands her podcast show but vows to continue promoting wellness

Although Maria has been involved in the entertainment industry for decades, she is also a fierce advocate for personal wellness.

And part of her dedication to wellness includes hosting a podcast that was recently rebranded to better indicate its mission.

Taking to a separate Instagram post, Maria shared the exciting news with her followers where she announced that her Better Together with Maria Menounos show was being renamed Heal Squad x Maria Menounos.

Despite the change in name, Maria assured her followers and listeners that the show’s format and the driving force behind the show would remain the same.

“Our Life Improvement series dedicated to bettering our health, wellness, spirituality and success will continue – just with a new name!” she gushed in the post’s caption.

Since the November announcement, Maria has continued to keep pushing forward with her mission and welcome guests to share their advice and experiences with her vast array of listeners.