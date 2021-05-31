The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Fans react to possible show title and daily winning team name

The Challenge: Double Agents was the 36th installment in the series. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge Season 37 currently filming, spoilers have arrived for everything from cast members’ names to eliminations to show format and possible hookups.

Now, details have potentially arrived about what the next installment of the series after Double Agents will be called, as well as the name of the winning team for the daily challenge.

Judging by the fan reactions to that upcoming show title, many are displeased at what’s on the way for the new season.

The Challenge Season 37 show title and winning team name revealed?

With The Challenge Season 36, fans saw Double Agents, which was a spy-themed installment in the longtime MTV competition series. Competitors were known as agents, with the winning team of each daily challenge referred to as the Double Agents.

When a competitor’s partner was eliminated or left the game, the partnerless competitor was known as a Rogue Agent. So the concept of spies and elite agents was present throughout the season.

Based on potential spoilers for Season 37, fans will get the second part in that series. GameVev, a Challenge insider account, presented the possible reveal of the show title in a tweet and Instagram post (below).

The new season will be called The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies. That certainly sounds like more of the idea of secret agents is on the way. In addition, the name of the winning team for daily challenges will be The Agency.

Challenge stars, fans react to possible show title, winning team name

Many fans of the show and even a few of The Challenge stars showed up in the comments with their thoughts about the new season’s title. That included All Stars cast member Jemmye Carroll, who has appeared on seven regular seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

“Somebody needs to be fired for this,” Jemmye commented along with a crying laughing emoji.

Challenge star Idris Virgo, who appeared on War of the Worlds 2 season as part of Team UK, commented that it “sounds boring.” Based on comments he’s made during the past season, Idris still keeps up with the show.

In addition to Jemmye and Idris commenting about the potential show title, many fans also seemed displeased after the reveal. Many were disappointed to hear that the show is returning with another spy theme since Double Agents may not have been well-received by everyone.

Some fans suggested that the show would be better off named Double Agents 2, making it part of a series of shows, similar to other Challenge seasons in the past. One even took that a step farther, suggesting the show’s title should have been the name of the elimination arena.

A fan even went so far as to compare The Challenge to the Fast & Furious movie franchise, which will release its ninth installment in the coming month. Many of the daily missions and the filming techniques made Double Agents seem comparable to scenes in various action movies.

Many episodes of Double Agents received high ratings for the MTV series, which could be part of why they opted to return with a similar theme in Season 37. It’s also been something the franchise has done over its history, as they had War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 as recent names for Seasons 34 and 35.

That also means Season 38 could be part of a trilogy in the spy-themed installments for MTV’s competitive reality show.

While many fans seem unhappy with the potentially revealed name for Season 37, the good news seems to be that title can still change from the time filming ends up until they begin promoting the new season.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.