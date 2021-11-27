The Challenge Season 37, Episode 17 synopsis: Compromised Agent keeps opponents in dark, TJ drops a bomb

The Challenge host TJ Lavin will drop another bomb on the Spies, Lies & Allies competitors. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is nearing the final, where agents will compete for their share of one million dollars in prize money.

However, several more eliminations need to happen to whittle the competitors down to a group of worthy finalists.

Based on a synopsis for Season 37, Episode 17, the latest Compromised Agent will do their best to keep their plans a secret as far as the elimination goes. In addition, another bomb is about to drop, courtesy of TJ Lavin, to shake things up.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies synopsis for Episode 17 arrives

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16, the three teams competed in Million Dollar Heist, where they got a feel for what a million dollars is like ahead of the final.

A preview trailer for Episode 17 (below) already revealed the next mission, which has the agents up on a platform above the water, trying to dodge large balls that their opponents swing at them to knock them off.

Drop Dead is the episode’s name, and it will feature the players doing their best to steer clear of elimination because they know the finals are right around the corner.

“With the Finals approaching, players scramble to stay out of elimination. No one can predict who the Compromised Agent will choose to battle. Just when the players think they are in the clear, TJ drops a bomb that puts everyone in danger,” the IMDB synopsis reads.

It’s unknown what that bomb is that TJ will drop, as there have already been several twists for the season. That included the recent twist where competitors lost their partners and became three teams, with the team that wins each daily challenge getting the power to vote someone into elimination.

TJ could reveal that the next daily challenge in Episode 18 is a purge situation to help determine the finalists. Viewers have seen similar situations happen in previous seasons. The male and female players who finished last in a daily challenge automatically got eliminated for the season, rather than competing in an elimination event.

Men’s elimination to take place in Episode 17

In Season 37, Episode 16, a women’s elimination day took place. After the Emerald team captured the daily challenge win, Big T Fazakerley, Tori Deal, and Emy Alupei were potential nominees for elimination.

Big T volunteered to go into elimination to control her own fate. The Emerald team granted her request and voted her in as the Compromised Agent. She chose to face rookie Emy Alupei in an event called License to Chill.

Emy proved herself once again, winning her fourth elimination of the season and seeming to wrap up the title of Rookie of the Season. Meanwhile, Big T was sent home, once again failing to reach a Challenge final.

With that, a men’s elimination day is up next for Episode 17. The remaining men in the game include rookies Emanuel Neagu and Logan Sampedro, plus vets CT Tamburello, Nelson Thomas, Devin Walker, and Kyle Christie.

Kyle and Logan have each been to two eliminations and won. The rest of their castmates have yet to see an elimination. Should the Emerald team lose, it puts the smart money on Emanuel as Compromised Agent, as he’s the only rookie yet to get sent down to The Lair.

Viewers will see whether Emanuel, Logan, or someone else ends up in the Episode 17 elimination when the Spies, Lies & Allies installment arrives on Wednesday, December 1.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies arrives Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.