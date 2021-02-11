The Challenge: Peak Rivalries announced for Paramount Plus lineup

The Challenge stars Wes Bergmann and Johnny Bananas share a historic rivalry. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Peak Rivalries will give fans of MTV’s reality competition series more insight into some of the biggest feuds in the show’s history.

An extensive video recently arrived online to announce the upcoming series which will be streaming on Paramount+.

It spotlights many of the rivalries diehard fans have come to know and love, including Wes Bergmann vs. Johnny Bananas, Cara Maria vs. Laurel, and more.

The Challenge: Peak Rivalries preview video arrives

On Wednesday, February 10, MTV released a new video to tease The Challenge: Peak Rivalries coming to Paramount+. It’s 16 minutes long and showcases classic rivalries.

Of course, one of the most famous is Wes Bergmann and Johnny Bananas’ rivalry from over the years. The two finally formed an alliance and friendship on Total Madness last season, but their overall history is epic.

The video also features Bananas’ rivalry with Sarah Rice, whom he was partnered with on The Challenge: Rivals III. The duo seemingly patched things up and was able to win the final together. When given the option, Bananas infamously chose to take all of the prize money they won together, rather than splitting it.

Other highlights include Amanda Garcia vs. Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, Paulie Calafiore vs. Kyle Christie, and Cara Maria Sorbello vs. Laurel Stucky. The new video (below) shows off famous blowups and eliminations featuring all of the above.

Speculation arrives for a new Challenge season

With the new video above announcing Peak Rivalries, many of The Challenge fans are already speculating about an upcoming season. Some feel this particular showcase of all-time rivalries could be setting up another season with a rival concept for the MTV series.

Season 21 was the first Rivals and aired back in 2011. Johnny Bananas and partner Tyler Duckworth won for the men, while Evelyn Smith and Paula Meronek were the female team who won.

In 2013, MTV brought out Rivals II as Season 24. That was Chris “CT” Tamburello’s first win on The Challenge, as he was teamed up with rival Wes Bergmann. For the ladies, it was Emily Schromm and Paula Meronek getting the win.

Rivals III was the 28th season of The Challenge, and that was where Bananas and Sarah won, but Sarah went home empty-handed.

So far, there are no details known about Season 37 of The Challenge, but there is expected to be one based on the popularity of MTV’s show.

The Challenge: Double Agents is currently airing on MTV. A spinoff series, tentatively known as The Challenge: We Want OGs, is filming. Details for when and where that spinoff series will arrive are unknown.

When and where to watch Peak Rivalries

The new series called The Challenge: Peak Rivalries is set to arrive on Paramount+. It’s currently known as CBS All-Access and will become Paramount+ on March 4th.

CBS All-Access currently offers many of the older seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. They include seasons 11-13, 15-31, and 33. Two other seasons of The Challenge are available on the Netflix platform with Inferno II and The Duel.

The Peak Rivalries episodes become available as of March 4 on the subscription-based service. Plans start at $5.99 and there’s a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. More details are available on the CBS All-Access website.

The Challenge: Peak Rivalries arrives on Paramount+ on March 4.