The Challenge on Netflix: Streaming giant cut controversial episode of show

With The Challenge on Netflix, fans who haven’t seen some of the older seasons can check out some of the show’s classic moments and characters.

The two seasons available include an early look at stars such as Aneesa Ferreira, Darrell Taylor, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Johnny Bananas.

One of the season’s episodes was also one that Netflix felt was too controversial, to the point they decided not to include it as part of their content.

Netflix cut part of one season of The Challenge

Late last year, Netflix added two older seasons of The Challenge to their available streaming content with Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Inferno II and The Duel seasons.

The Inferno II season featured a look at several future stars from The Challenge, including Karamo Brown, future WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and actress Jamie Chung.

It also included an episode called To Hell and Back: Hot Gossip From The Inferno 2. Based on a recent TMZ report, that particular episode was the finale instead of the standard cast reunion they have after a season ends. It was also cut from the streaming giant’s content.

Netflix removed that episode from the season on its platform because it had several cast members bullying a Challenge competitor.

The episode showed Veronica Portillo, Rachel Robinson, and Tina Barta as they snapped some nude photos of castmate Tonya Cooley as she was sleeping. After taking the photos, they showed them to some of the male cast members.

During her time on The Challenge, Tonya Cooley infamously butted heads with several other competitors, including Tina and Beth Stolarczyk.

Cast member sued MTV for a separate incident

The Challenge’s Inferno II season originally took place back in 2005, which, as TMZ puts it, “was just a different time,” as far as what was considered funny or entertaining.

Six years after that particular incident involving the three female competitors ganging up on Tonya, she filed a lawsuit against MTV. It was for a separate sexual abuse incident that she alleged happened to her during The Ruins season in Thailand.

The lawsuit was reportedly settled a year later. With The Challenge on Netflix, MTV probably doesn’t want to have further legal issues to deal with due to that controversial Inferno II finale.

Tonya Cooley appeared on a total of eight seasons of The Challenge and picked up a win as a part of The Inferno II in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2007. She was part of the Bad Asses team that included Abram Boise, Derrick Kosinski, Evelyn Smith, Janelle Casaneve, and Kenny Santucci.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Duel and Inferno II seasons are currently available on Netflix.