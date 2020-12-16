Fans react to seeing Karamo on The Challenge as Inferno 2 drops on Netflix

The Challenge recently arrived on Netflix with the Inferno 2 and The Duel seasons, bringing longtime viewers on a trip down memory lane. It also gave newer fans a look at the various cast members of the past who helped the show gain more popularity.

That includes current celebrity Karamo Brown on The Challenge: Inferno 2 season, which features the Good Guys and Bad Asses in two different teams battling it out for a share in the grand prize money.

Upon seeing the former Challenge star on Inferno 2, many fans gave their reactions online as they realized he was originally part of MTV’s reality television programs.

Karamo Brown goes from MTV shows to bright career

The Inferno II season of The Challenge originally debuted back in 2004 with the late Dave Mirra as the show host. It was amongst the Real World/Road Rules Challenge seasons, which really helped launch the series in its early inception. It also featured a number of future stars on the cast.

Competitor Karamo Brown first debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Philadelphia season in 2004. He was part of the first cast of MTV’s reality TV series to include two openly gay men. Karamo came out as gay to several of his roommates in just the first few episodes of the show.

On Inferno II, Karamo appears on the Bad Asses team along with veteran stars, including Derrick Kosinski and Chris “CT” Tamburello. They’re up against a Good Guys team, which includes future WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and future Double Agents star Darrell Taylor.

Karamo’s Bad Asses team also included Dan Renzi from Real World: Miami, who was also openly gay on his season of MTV’s show. They partnered up for a challenge on the beach in the first Inferno II episode but found out they couldn’t handle the tasks set forth by a pair of military members.

Karamo made it all the way to Episode 6 and even clashed with CT at one point. Karamo would end up getting eliminated in that episode and never made a return to MTV’s series.

However, he did go on to bigger things, including becoming a TV host. Karamo has become quite the celebrity, author, and entrepreneur since leaving MTV’s show behind. He competed on Season 27 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and has been a part of the Queer Eye cast since 2008.

His official Instagram now boasts over two million followers and showcases his various endeavors. He’s hosted several other shows since leaving The Challenge, including a recent co-hosting spot on Entertainment Tonight.

Fans react to seeing Karamo, other stars on Inferno II

With Netflix reintroducing two seasons of The Challenge to fans, it gives people the surprise of seeing current and former cast members. That Inferno II season included major stars Karamo Brown, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and actress Jamie Chung, all of whom have enjoyed major careers since leaving The Challenge.

Many fans took to Twitter to talk about Inferno II and the stars that appear on the season, including Karamo.

Wow… I was today years old when I found out @jamiechung1 and @Karamo were on the real world and the challenge: the inferno II. Mind blown 🤯 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3iud9RLnDg — 🎈 E B A Y 🌊 (@DA_REAL_EVANBAY) December 15, 2020

Flipping thru shows on Netflix & stop on The Challenge. In the preview the host says “Karamo.” And I’m like, “Whaaaaaa?” Lo & behold it’s my boy @Karamo on The Bad Asses & he hasn’t aged a day in 14 yrs. Bro, you a vampire? Imma need your secrets, man! — Kevin Haight (@TheKeHate) December 16, 2020

Watching the first actual season of “the challenge” aka real world vs road rules. FIRST OF ALL MIKE THE MIZ WAS ON THIS AND REAL WORLD? Also so was Karamo from queer eye? SHOOK — Katie Suarez (@Kat_Suarez168) December 15, 2020

Many fans are calling The Inferno II iconic due to the trio of stars that appeared on the season.

A little fun fact: the three most successful people from the challenge franchise are on the 10th season, the Inferno 2, now on @netflix

•the Miz

•Jamie Chung

•Karamo Brown#thechallenge #thechallengenetflix #inferno2 #thechallengeinferno2 #thechallengeseason10 — renee nay (@reneezy_baby) December 15, 2020

While Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is a major star within WWE who also has his own reality show, Jamie Chung is an actress who has appeared in numerous roles. They’ve included roles in I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Once Upon a Time, Grown Ups, and The Hangover Part II.

Also, CT’s become a fixture on The Challenge with three wins under his belt and continues to come back for more seasons. This season is most likely prepping fans for that Challenge OG show, which is in the works.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: Inferno 2 and The Duel are available for streaming on Netflix.