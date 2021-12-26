The Challenge: Leroy Garrett shows off Kam Williams at four months pregnant, guesses baby’s gender

The Challenge power couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett appear in a vlog. Pic credit: IAmKamIAm/YouTube

A future Challenge champion may be on the way, as Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett announced last week that they’re expecting their first child together.

The former castmates from MTV’s The Challenge appear to be enjoying every moment ahead of their baby’s arrival, too, as a new video arrived courtesy of Leroy on Christmas Day.

In the video, he shows off his girlfriend four months pregnant. Leroy and Kam also discuss if it’ll be a boy or a girl, with Leroy giving his guess and their castmates joining in the fun with their reactions and guesses.

Leroy Garrett shares video of Kam Williams with baby bump

Last week, Leroy and Kam revealed big news to friends, fans, and castmates as they revealed a series of photos for the holidays. Kam showed off her very noticeable baby bump in the pictures as Leroy held her close.

To make sure fans were fully aware of what they were announcing, Kam also held up an ultrasound image. In another photo, the duo was holding up a matching pair of holiday-themed pajamas for their future baby.

On Christmas Day, Leroy shared a video in which he admires Kam as she’s walking outside on a trail with her baby bump proudly on display.

“Oh, so that’s what four months looks like?” Leroy asks his girlfriend.

“That’s what four months walking into five looks like,” Kam tells him.

From there, Leroy asks Kam whether she thinks it’s “a boy or girl in there,” and Kam asks his thoughts.

“It’s a boy,” Leroy declares before later mentioning it could be a girl.

Leroy asks those viewing the post to leave their comments whether they’re on team boy or team girl, most likely ahead of the future reveal video.

In the couple’s Instagram reveal of Kam’s pregnancy, they mentioned a due date timeframe of June 2022 for their little bundle of joy, but didn’t give anything too specific. Most likely, the couple will be holding a gender reveal party and sharing more details in the new year, with fans and castmates continuing to support them in the journey.

Castmates react to Kam and Leroy’s video

Many Challenge castmates from over their seasons on the show stopped by to comment on Leroy’s Christmas Day post featuring a very pregnant Kam.

“Team either/or but I know you’re getting blessed with a little girl I can feel it 🙏🏽❤️ ps Kam you look so cute,” Spies, Lies & Allies star Nany Gonzalez wrote.

“Omg Kam is so cute!!!!!! I think it may be a boy,” castmate Aneesa Ferreira commented.

“You love her so damn much. You are gonna be the best dad lee. I love you guys. Merry Christmas ❤️,” commented two-time Challenge champion, Cara Maria Sorbello.

“Definitely something!!!! Gonna be a stud either wayyyyy – unrealllll you are @iamkamiam_ Always so gorgeous. Sooooo happy for you guys,” Marie Roda commented.

Former War of the Worlds castmate Rogan O’Connor mentioned he couldn’t wait for the day Kam and Leroy’s baby arrives as he’d be “an uncle.”

Other castmates who left comments for the couple on Christmas Day included Cory Wharton, Natalie Negrotti, Kyle Shore, and Kailah Casillas.

Of them, Kyle is one of several Challenge stars who welcomed their first child this past year. Other Challenge stars who had babies in 2021 included Ashley Marie Kelsey as well as Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for 2022 on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.