The Challenge global tournament spoilers: Another former champ eliminated, castmate reacts

With The Challenge global tournament, legends of the game and newer star competitors are looking to write their names in the history books as first-ever Challenge World Champions.

That means there’s a stacked field of competitors, some of whom have won multiple championships while competing in MTV’s shows.

However, the final can only feature so many players vying for the title, and several all-time greats have been eliminated from the competition.

The latest World Championship spoilers revealed another multi-time champion is now out of the game, leaving only a small group of competitors.

With that individual’s elimination, it prompted a strong reaction from one of their friends and castmates from the show.

This report includes spoilers for Paramount Plus’ upcoming show featuring The Challenge global tournament.

The Challenge: Multi-time champ out of global competition

Over the past month, online spoilers have revealed the names of cast members for The Challenge World Championship, which is filming in South Africa, with episodes expected to arrive on Paramount Plus in early 2023.

Spoilers have also revealed which individuals were eliminated from the game, and some major stars have already been sent home. They’ve included two-time MTV champion Wes Bergmann, two-time All Stars champ Jonna Mannion, Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra, and seven-time MTV champ Johnny Bananas.

Based on the latest spoilers from Vevmo and Instagram, MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ All Stars cast member Darrell Taylor is the latest star to join them. Darrell was eliminated from the game along with rumored teammate Kiki Morris.

Kiki, 35, appeared in The Bachelor Australia and competed in the spinoff show, The Challenge: Australia, which is currently airing episodes.

Darrell, 43, appeared in 10 regular seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, beginning with The Gauntlet. He was among the winners that season and followed it up with wins in his next three seasons.

In addition, he’s appeared in all three seasons of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars, reaching the final in his first two seasons.

Darrell’s Ride or Dies castmate reacts to his elimination

Darrell currently appears in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, where he’s teamed up with his friend Veronica Portillo. Both individuals started on Road Rules in the early MTV days and appeared in the recent Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 3, featuring OG cast members.

Veronica didn’t seem very happy to learn about her friend and teammate getting eliminated from the global competition, based on her reaction to the Instagram post from Challenge superfan @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev.

As of this writing, Darrell and Veronica were still among the competitors in the game for MTV’s Ride or Dies. However, they’d been among the teams sent into elimination several times. They’ve yet to compete in an elimination event, though.

With Darrell eliminated from The Challenge global tournament, it leaves only a few other former champions, including his castmates Jordan Wiseley, Yes Duffy, and Kaycee Clark.

Also remaining in the competition for USA stars are The Challenge: USA winners Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, as well as multi-time MTV finalist Tori Deal. Former War of the Worlds finalist Theo Campbell is also still in the game, showing his impressive abilities despite a lack of return appearances for MTV’s show.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge global tournament is TBA on Paramount Plus.