The Challenge World Championship spoilers reveal final six teams competing in global tournament

With The Challenge World Championship, only a handful of the best competitors to play the game remain eligible to win the global tournament.

The special edition of The Challenge, slated to arrive on Paramount+, began filming last month, with elimination spoilers arriving online regularly.

Those eliminations have trimmed down the field of competitors, ousting some former champions and finalists from the game.

However, a few recent champions remain in the competition, several of whom are multi-time champions on MTV’s show.

There are also several individuals still competing who are more recent stars from The Challenge franchise’s spinoff shows.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming season of Paramount + The Challenge World Championship.

Multi-time champs still in The Challenge World Championship

As of this writing, it’s down to just 12 players, split into pairs competing for The Challenge World Championship. A Vevmo forum thread has provided updated elimination results and, more recently, the list of all teams in the tournament.

Some competitors who started in the tournament included seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, two-time champ Wes Bergmann, two-time All Stars champ Jonna Mannion, and recent MTV Challenge winner Amber Borzotra.

However, they are among the competitors that got eliminated from what can be a challenging and sometimes cutthroat game.

There are six teams left, and they feature a few multi-time or recent champions from The Challenge, its spinoffs, and several notable finalists.

Four-time Challenge winner Darrell Taylor is still part of the competition. He’s partnered with The Bachelor Australia’s Kiki Morris, who also competed in The Challenge: Australia spinoff.

Three-time Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley is still in South Africa with his teammate, Kaz Crossley, from Love Island UK and The Challenge: UK.

There’s also recent Challenge winner Kaycee Clark. The Spies, Lies & Allies winner appears to be teamed up with American Ninja Australia’s Troy Cullen, per Vevmo forum spoilers.

Notable finalists and USA winners also still competing

The Challenge World Championship was initially revealed months ago as part of an expansion of the franchise with four spinoff shows featuring reality TV stars or celebrities from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Argentina.

The Challenge: USA kickstarted the spinoffs and aired several months ago on CBS, with the final crowning two winners: Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina.

Both of the spinoff winners are still competing in South Africa. Danny is teamed up with three-time MTV Challenge finalist Tori Deal. Sarah is partnered with Theo Campbell, who finished as runner-up on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

In addition, All Stars Season 1 winner Yes Duffy remains in the competition. He’s partners with Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm, who competed on I Am a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and is currently in The Challenge: Australia episodes.

While The Challenge: USA spinoff show winners were revealed on CBS weeks ago, the winners of the other three spinoffs have yet to arrive in the aired episodes. However, spoilers revealed who won The Challenge spinoffs, giving fans an idea of who might be formidable competitors in the World Championship.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge World Championship is TBA for Paramount+.