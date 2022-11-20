The Challenge spoilers: Global tournament teams and elimination format revealed

The Challenge host TJ Lavin will preside over daily challenges and eliminations for the franchise’s world championship tournament. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge is determining its first-ever world champions, with spinoff stars and MTV legends competing in the global tournament.

Those individuals are from various shows, including the flagship MTV series and its newer spinoffs involving celebrities or reality TV stars from Argentina, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Like many recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, Paramount Plus’ All Stars, and the new Challenge spinoffs, competitors are working as pairs of one man and one woman.

Monsters and Critics previously reported The Challenge World Championship format for how teams were decided, as MVPs and Legends became partners in the game.

Now the Challenge spoilers online have revealed all the teams in the competition and the format for how elimination matchups are decided.

From this point on, this report includes spoilers for The Challenge World Championship, currently filming in South Africa.

The Challenge global tournament teams revealed

Former Challenge champions and finalists will make up the cast of The Challenge World Championship, a global tournament coming to Paramount Plus.

Among the MTV stars that viewers will see competing are: Nelson Thomas, Wes Bergmann, Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, Yes Duffy, Amber Borzotra, Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, Jodi Weatherton, Jonna Mannion, Nia Moore, and KellyAnne Judd.

There are also the stars of the various Challenge spinoff shows, including CBS’ The Challenge: USA winners Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray.

Monsters and Critics reported about winners for the other Challenge spinoff shows featuring stars from Australia, Argentina, and the UK.

Based on online spoilers from a Venmo forum thread, the various MTV legends are selected by The Challenge spinoff stars in a draft-like situation after the first daily challenge and elimination occur.

There are 30 individuals in the cast, but only 14 teams. That’s because one man and one woman will go out in eliminations to start the show.

Some of the starting pairs include Darrell with Kiki Morris, Theo Campbell with Sarah Lacina, Nelson with Sofia Jujuy Jimenez, Yes with Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm, Bananas with USA finalist Justine Ndiba, Wes with Zara Zoffany, and Jordan with Kaz Crossley.

Two-time All Stars winner Jonna teams up with Grant Crapp, and The Challenge: USA winner Danny is with Tori. All Stars OG Jodi is teaming up with Benjamin Alfonso, while Nia is with Rodrigo Cascon.

In other pairs, Double Agents winner Amber teams with Troy Cullen, KellyAnne is with Tristan Phipps, and Season 37 winner Kaycee teams with USA’s Ben Driebergen.

The two eliminated players early in the season are Claudia Albertario, who loses in elimination, and Nathan Henry, who goes out via disqualification.

Elimination matchups format and remaining competitors

In recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and All Stars, there have been a variety of formats to decide the elimination teams. For example, Ride or Dies has the winners of the daily challenge choosing four potential teams for elimination. However, they’ll keep things simple for The Challenge World Championship.

The team that places last in each global tournament’s daily challenge will automatically go into the elimination matchup.

Meanwhile, the daily challenge winners get to decide on the other team to send in against them for the elimination event.

Based on spoilers, some eliminated players have included multi-time champions Bananas, Wes, and Jonna, as well as Challenge OGs Nelson Thomas and Nia Moore.

Remaining in the competition are both of The Challenge: USA winners. Sarah is still competing alongside War of the Worlds finalist Theo, while Danny is still there with Tori.

All Stars 1 winner Yes is still in the competition with his partner Emily, while Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee is there with Ben.

With just a handful of teams remaining, it shouldn’t be long until TJ Lavin’s final is finished and the winners are officially crowned.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge World Championship is TBA on Paramount Plus.