MTV’s The Challenge host TJ Lavin will host the global tournament on Paramount Plus. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

With The Challenge global tournament underway, some of the best all-time players from MTV’s competition series are vying for the ultimate title.

The tournament filming in South Africa will determine which competitors become the first-ever Challenge World Champions.

Many fans already saw two players revealed for the field, as former Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina won the CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff show.

They’re joined by players from other Challenge spinoffs, which featured reality TV stars from the United Kingdom, Argentina, and Australia.

Additionally, the cast will include former finalists and champions from MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars.

This report contains spoilers for The Challenge global tournament, expected to arrive on Paramount Plus in 2023.

Former champ eliminated from The Challenge tournament

Eliminations occur for The Challenge global tournament every few days, and spoilers arrive online soon afterward. So far, the eliminated individuals included several pretty significant stars from MTV and Paramount Plus’ Challenge shows.

Monsters and Critics reported on Saturday that two-time champion and All Stars 2 winner Wes Bergmann was eliminated from the tournament.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, another All Stars winner is out of the competition. Based on a Vevmo forum thread, two-time All Stars champion Jonna Mannion is out of the field.

Viewers saw Jonna in all three seasons of The Challenge: All Stars, and she reached the final all three times. Jonna won her first final alongside MJ Garrett in Season 2.

The former Real World: Cancun star returned and won the final in Season 3. That season featured castmates working with new teammates assigned for each new checkpoint based on scores from previous ones.

Since the format involves pairs featuring one man and one woman, a men’s competitor was eliminated along with Jonna.

Based on the forum thread, Grant Crapp is also out. He originally appeared in Love Island Australia before competing in The Challenge: Australia spinoff.

Other champions still competing for The Challenge title

As of this writing, four stars from MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ All Stars are no longer part of the global tournament. In addition to Wes and Jonna, Nia Moore and Nelson Thomas were also eliminated.

Viewers last saw Nia among returning OGs for All Stars 3, while Nelson is currently among competitors appearing in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Other eliminations included The Challenge: Australia’s Claudia Albertario and Rodrigo Cascon, as well as The Challenge: UK’s Nathan Henry and Zara Zoffany.

While former champs Wes and Jonna are out, several other former champions are still competing in South Africa. Among them is Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra and Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark.

Other champions competing in the tournament include seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, four-time winner Darrell Taylor, and three-time winner Jordan Wiseley.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge global tournament is TBA on Paramount Plus.