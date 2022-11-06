The Challenge spoilers reveal surprising elimination for global tournament

TJ Lavin will be among the hosts for The Challenge global tournament. Pic credit: MTV

As The Challenge: Ride or Dies season continues to air on MTV, another spinoff is filming, featuring some of the show’s all-time greats competing for money and bragging rights.

The Challenge global tournament is filming episodes in South Africa and features stars from MTV’s competition show and several other spinoffs.

Among the competitors revealed already are The Challenge: All Stars winners Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray.

The duo brings their experience as former Survivor stars to the international tournament to see if they can become the first-ever Challenge World Champions.

However, they’re joined by some of the elite talents in MTV’s Challenge history who have won multiple championships.

Recent spoilers for The Challenge’s world championship tournament revealed two more eliminations, one of which may be a major surprise.

Latest eliminations for The Challenge tournament

Like MTV’s The Challenge, the global tournament will feature daily events and eliminations aimed at trimming down the field of competitors.

Based on The Challenge spoilers online, the team format for the global tournament seems similar to MTV’s Ride or Dies, with pairs consisting of one man and one woman. There are no details about how the teams were put together.

According to a Vevmo forum thread, the latest elimination featured two-time MTV Challenge champion Wes Bergmann getting ousted from the tournament. Wes is the recent winner of Paramount +’s The Challenge: All Stars 3.

Along with Wes, Zara Zoffany was also eliminated. She originally appeared on MTV’s The Royal World and competed in The Challenge: UK spinoff show. It’s unknown as of this report how well she did on that spinoff.

It’s also unknown what the circumstances were for Wes and Zara’s elimination as far as who eliminated them and what the event was.

Other stars eliminated from global tournament

Based on The Challenge spoilers online, Wes and Zara were the fourth pair of competitors eliminated from the global tournament.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about other tournament elimination spoilers, including MTV star Nelson Thomas, All Stars 3 competitor Nia Moore, and Georgie Shore’s Nathan Henry.

As of this report, there have been eight total eliminations revealed online. Others eliminated from the global tournament included The Challenge: Argentina’s Claudia Albertario, Rodrigo Cascon, and Sofia Jujuy Jimenez.

Eliminations will continue taking place in South Africa until a group of finalists ultimately remains. They’ll go on to compete in the final, with the winners receiving some decent prize money and the title of Challenge World Champions.

MTV’s TJ Lavin is hosting the tournament along with the hosts from the three other Challenge spinoff shows featuring reality TV stars from the UK, Argentina, and Australia.

The Challenge global tournament will film over the next few months, with episodes expected to arrive in early 2023 on Paramount+.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge Global Tournament is TBA for Paramount+.