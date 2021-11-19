The Challenge: Former finalists blast Spies, Lies & Allies star, suggest they should ‘retire now’

Several former finalists are criticizing a competitor from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Several cast members who previously appeared on The Challenge are commenting about a Spies, Lies & Allies star they feel should hang up his hat and stop competing on the show.

The latest comments are from Challenge alum Paulie Calafiore, a two-time finalist on the show, and Marlon Williams, who appeared in one season where he reached the final.

Their remarks come in reaction to the elimination performance from Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15, which featured a cast member failing to reach the final in yet another appearance on the show.

Season 37, Episode 15 featured close elimination event

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15, the elimination featured Ruby team’s Kyle Christie, voted in by the daily mission winners, Team Sapphire. Kyle decided to choose between Emanuel Neagu or Josh Martinez as his opponent for the elimination.

After seeing the elimination setup, he wisely chose Josh, feeling that it would involve balance and Josh wouldn’t do as well with that as Emanuel. Ultimately, Kyle defeated Josh in a close battle in an event called Burning Bridges.

Kyle and Josh appeared on The Challenge: Aftermath to speak about their elimination, as host Devyn Simone reviewed the event. Kyle said as soon as he saw it was a “jumping far competition,” he knew he wouldn’t pick Emanuel.

“I didn’t think I could beat Josh, but I thought I had a better opportunity against Josh of winning,” Kyle said about his choice.

The win sent Josh home once again before he could compete in a Challenge final. It also gave him a 1-5 elimination record overall in his five seasons of the show.

Devyn asked Josh if he was proud of his effort in the elimination, but he said he wasn’t.

“It’s embarrassing for me to say this, but I was defeated mentally. I think that I could have kept going. I know I could’ve kept moving. I was just so crossed by Kyle…with everything that had transpired in the game, I was just so beat up mentally,” Josh said on Aftermath.

The Challenge finalists criticize eliminated competitor

Following the airing of Episode 15, several former finalists from The Challenge reacted to Josh’s elimination. That included Paulie Calafiore, who last appeared on War of the Worlds 2 as one of Josh’s castmates and teammates. Josh was eliminated that season by Jordan Wiseley.

“Josh is now the male standard for competition. I feel bad for all the competitors who shed blood, sweat, and tears to have The Challenge be considered the 5th sport. Any current male competitor ok with this isn’t a real savage. Just ok with participation trophies & fake drama,” Paulie tweeted.

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/Twitter

Marlon Williams, a former star of The Real World: Portland, appeared on only one season of The Challenge, Rivals II. He reached the final there, alongside his castmate and rival, Jordan Wiseley.

He retweeted a fan’s post, which included a photo of Josh in tears during his confessional interview after losing the elimination. The fan also mentioned Josh’s 1-5 elimination record and that he’s the only male competitor since Cutthroat season to not make a final in five appearances on The Challenge.

“Just gonna put this here….. we’ve had enuff of Josh he can retire now,” Marlon said in his retweet.

Just gonna put this here….. we’ve had enuff of Josh he can retire now 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/zzIjcOF7Wy — Black Zeus (@blackzeusfit) November 18, 2021

Josh, the winner of Big Brother 19, made his Challenge debut in the War of the Worlds season, where he was able to return to the game after another competitor suffered an injury. By default, he became Amanda Garcia’s partner and the duo survived until Episode 7, where Kam Williams and Ashley Cain eliminated them.

His first and only elimination win came during the Double Agents season as he defeated rookie competitor Mechie Harris. However, the footage was also presented comically, showing Josh struggling to throw weighted balls at targets effectively enough to smash them.

With Spies, Lies & Allies, he survived until Episode 15 and was ousted presumably three to five episodes before TJ Lavin’s final.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.