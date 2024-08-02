The Challenge fans suggest Aneesa Ferreira needs to ‘retire’ after ‘cringe’ Season 40 video

As The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premiere approaches, multiple fans suggested that cast member Aneesa Ferreira should hang up her gear.

The MTV OG will participate with the Era 1 team in an epic cast for Season 40 of the competition series.

Other longtime MTV stars from Road Rules and Real World are among her teammates, including Chris “CT” Tamburello, Mark Long, Rachel Robinson, Tina Barta, and Darrell Taylor.

Aneesa, 42, originally appeared as a cast member in The Real World: Philadelphia before joining The Challenge.

She’s since appeared in 17 MTV regular seasons, two of MTV’s Champs vs. Stars seasons, and the debut season of The Challenge: All Stars spin-off on Paramount+.

While she’s never won a final, she’s competed in multiple finals, with Season 38, aka Ride or Dies, her most recent. However, more than a few fans claimed it was time for her to leave the show after seeing her in a new video.

Aneesa participates with castmates in new video for The Challenge Season 40

The Challenge social media continues to roll out various promotional content ahead of the new season. This week, a video arrived online featuring seven-time champion Johnny Bananas with his castmates, including Nurys Mateo, Michele Fitzgerald, and Aneesa.

“Mustache and a chunky knit tank. Mustache and a chunky knit tank,” Bananas chants as he dances on camera.

His castmates chant along with it as he spins around to show off his outfit.

Next up is Nurys with her “baggy jeans and a tiny top,” followed by Aneesa.

“Red nails and a big ol’ bun. Red nails and a big ol’ bun,” the group chants as she shakes, makes hand movements and starts laughing during the routine.

Former Survivor winner Michele finishes out what might be a viral video trend as they all chant, “Dad shirt and day-old shorts.”

As one might expect, the video brought mixed reactions from fans as some wondered what was going on, some blasted it, and others laughed over it. Some fans slammed the cast members in the video, saying they didn’t like it, and several brought up their opinion that Aneesa needs to stop appearing on the show.

Fans suggest Aneesa retire from MTV’s show

Several comments addressed seeing Aneesa back for another season of MTV’s The Challenge, even though Season 40 promotional content revealed her among cast members weeks ago.

“I think it’s time Aneesa reitre. She is making a mockery out of the challenge,” one commenter wrote, including Tori Deal and Tina as other cast members who “are not fit” or “athletes.”

“wtf is this and why anessa still on the challenge,” another fan asked, while one commenter said, “this trend is so cringe, makes me want to puke.”

“Red nails and a big ol lazy complaining gal,” another individual commented.

“Anisa give it up! I was a fan, but I mean there comes a time and your time been up!” another fan wrote in the comments.

“Aneesa keep coming back and nobody ever wants her on they team,” another individual commented while one wrote, “Anessa needs to stop doing challenges.”

Aneesa is attempting to reach a second-straight final on The Challenge

The longtime cast member holds a 13-13 record in eliminations on The Challenge and has 36 daily challenge wins. Throughout her MTV seasons, she’s competed in three finals.

As mentioned, Aneesa last appeared in Season 38, Ride or Dies. After initially starting the season with her friend James Simon as her teammate, he left the show.

Aneesa partnered with multi-time Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley, who rumors suggested would partner with his Real World castmate, Nia Moore. However, a medical issue prevented Nia from returning to MTV’s show at the time.

Throughout the Ride or Dies season, Aneesa was stuck between Jordan and his ex-fiancee, Tori, as they worked through their issues. However, Jordan and Aneesa reached the final, along with Tori and her teammate, Devin Walker.

Tori and Devin went on to win. Jordan and Aneesa finished in third place after Aneesa suffered a twisted ankle during a running part of the final and then seriously hurt her leg during an in-final elimination loss to castmate Nany Gonzalez.

She underwent surgery and rehab after the season and now appears ready for her Season 40 return with $1 million up for grabs. However, plenty of fierce competitors will want to get her out of the game and claim that money for themselves.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.