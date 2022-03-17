The Challenge: Critics blast Johnny Bananas for ‘photo op’ while helping in Ukraine

Some critics called Johnny Bananas’ recent photo in Ukraine a publicity stunt. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge star Johnny Bananas recently sharing details about his trip to Poland to help deliver supplies to Ukraine amid their ongoing war with Russia, several critics blasted his latest post.

At least one fan referred to it as a “photo op,” with another comparing Bananas’ recent social media shares to those of his castmate, Jordan Wiseley, who is also helping out in Poland.

However, other fans came to Bananas’ defense, commending him for doing something to help out during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bananas shares photos from Ukraine

On Wednesday, Monsters & Critics reported about Bananas’ trip to Poland, with The Challenge star teaming up with the nonprofit organization Humanosh to deliver necessary medical supplies to Ukraine.

He shared other photos and videos from the trip as he and his small group traveled as part of a humanitarian convoy from Poland into Ukraine. Bananas handed out items to children in the streets and high-fived them in other images.

On Wednesday evening, he shared another series of photos on his official Instagram from Lviv, Ukraine.

“On this episode of Bananas without borders 🪖🍌🇺🇦 We join a humanitarian convoy lead by @humanosh_ to the city of Kviv to deliver supplies and life saving aide to Ukrainian Soldiers and Doctors at one of Ukraines largest Oncology hospitals,” Bananas wrote in his caption, adding information on how others can get involved.

Critics blast Bananas for ‘photo op’ and ‘helpie’

While Johnny Bananas’ latest Instagram share received nearly 8,000 Likes as of this report, some commenters mentioned his “photo op” or “publicity stunt.”

“Not a photo op in a war zone. Come on man, either dive in or get out of their way,” a commenter said regarding Bananas’ post.

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

“Jordan definitely doesn’t look this clean while he’s out there helping,” another commenter said.

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

Another individual referred to Bananas’ photo as a “Helpie,” which they said is a “selfie to brag about helping.”

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

While Bananas had several critics, his defenders and supporters outweighed them in the comments. Another commenter called out the people accusing Bananas of doing this for publicity while they’re doing nothing themselves.

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

“Talk about using your platform for good and walking the walk. 🙏🏼🙏🏼💙💛,” another of Bananas’ supporters commented.

Pic credit: @realjohnnybananas/Instagram

As mentioned, Johnny Bananas is one of a few The Challenge stars who have been helping out. His castmate Jordan Wiseley went to Poland with his roommate, actor Kevin Pasdon, and started helping deliver necessary supplies into Ukraine earlier this month.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.