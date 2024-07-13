The Challenge: Cory Wharton’s Season 40 castmate fires back at his relationship critics

Cory Wharton received some surprising backup from one of his returning castmates on The Challenge.

Viewers will see Cory, a four-time finalist on MTV’s competition show, back for Season 40, also known as Battle of the Eras.

He’s part of an impressive Era 3 team that also features Challenge champions Jordan Wiseley, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, and multi-time finalist Leroy Garrett.

Cory is known for having more than a few showmances during his time on the show but has since settled down with another reality TV star.

He’s dated Taylor Selfridge since 2017, and the couple has two children. However, he often receives criticism for not popping the question yet.

After critics reacted to his relationship on a new batch of photos Cory shared, his Season 40 castmate fired back at the critics.

Cory shares Road to Hana photos featuring Taylor

On Thursday, Cory uploaded an Instagram carousel post featuring photos of himself with Taylor during a trip to Hawaii. He captioned the set of pictures “Road to Hana 🎋🌴.”

The Road to Hana, also known as the Hana Highway, is a 66-mile scenic stretch of highway connecting Kahului and Hana, Hawaii.

The couple appears in multiple photos together in Hawaii’s beautiful outdoor locations. Several images show the couple embracing with a gorgeous waterfall behind them.

Cory and Taylor appeared as castmates on 2017’s Ex on the Beach Season 1, which also featured Angela Babicz, Faith Stowers, and Paulie Calafiore.

The couple has had two children together, Mila Mae and Maya Grace. In addition, Cory has a daughter, Ryder, with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

As of this writing, Cory’s newest set of photos featuring Taylor had over 72,000 likes on Instagram and 460-plus comments.

There were comments from fans, critics, and several of his castmates from The Challenge.

Cory’s castmate fires back at his relationship critics

In the comment section, many viewers mentioned how Cory has not proposed to Taylor despite dating for several years and having two children together.

“Don’t post s**t else til you propose to that girl,” a commenter wrote with a crying laughing emoji, while another said, “If you don’t marry her already gosh.”

“No do you have anymore Babies unweeded!!! Set and example for your Daughter’s!” a commenter told Cory and Taylor.

“Seriously put a ring on her already,” another individual commented.

Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

Cory’s Season 40 castmate, Cara Maria Sorbello, entered the comments and defended Cory from the critics.

“Ok. The comments. Like people own ur life. So fkn weird,” Cara commented to address those suggesting Cory needs to marry Taylor.

Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

Cara’s comment arrives as she may be dealing with relationship issues. Fans believe she and longtime boyfriend Paulie, whom she met on The Challenge, have split.

Cara, a two-time MTV champion, recently shared a video about packing her things to move to her own place after years of living with Paulie.

Viewers will see Cara, Paulie, and Cory appear on MTV’s upcoming Battle of the Eras as they compete to win significant money in a cast that includes many of the show’s stars from 39 seasons.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres on MTV on Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c.