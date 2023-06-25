Cory Wharton bashed for not proposing to Taylor Selfridge during a romantic hot air balloon ride

Cory Wharton planned a hot air balloon ride with his longtime girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, so why is the MTV star getting backlash online?

You can decide for yourself if people were projecting or if they had a reason to be upset with Cory for the sweet gesture.

People are now bashing the dad of three online for disappointing Taylor with the extravagant trip over Napa Valley, complete with wine and the most stunning views.

Sounds like a good time to me, but so does sitting on the couch with a bowl of ice cream, so what do I know?

It certainly wasn’t fine with online viewers who were holding their breath as they scrolled through the images and clips Cory posted online.

They were expecting a grand announcement at the end of the slide that the couple was engaged, but people were sorely disappointed, and they assumed Taylor was too.

Cory had a great time during the hot-air balloon ride with his girlfriend and mother of two of his kids, Taylor Selfridge, and the snaps he shared online proved that much.

“Check this off of my list: Ride a Hot Air Ballon 🎈🍷☑️,” the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star captioned the Instagram post.

That was one of the activities on Cory’s bucket list, and he was happy to tick that one off.

However, could it be that Taylor was expecting a grand gesture, i.e., a proposal of marriage while they were thousands of feet above the ground?

That’s the theory that many people in the comment section are running with, and they bashed Cory for the disappointing end of the hot air balloon ride.

Cory Wharton gets backlash for not proposing to Taylor Selfridge

People noticed the disappointed look on Taylor’s face in the Instagram snaps, and they bashed Cory for not using the moment to propose.

“She probably lowkey crying because she thought it was going to be a proposal,” wrote one commenter.

“If she is good enough to give you 2 children, live together, post pics like your a happy family then the least you can give her is a ring,” said someone else.

Another person reasoned that the look on Taylor’s face was not fear, “but disappointment due to the fact that EVERY woman whose given her man loyalty and two babies would think THIS was a big production for proposal. How devastating.”

Someone said, “The last slide is visual evidence that Taylor is thinking what we’re all thinking. 😂🙄💍.”

“One Instagram user said, “You made her do a hot air balloon for nothing? You definitely lost brownie points for that one 😉.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus on MTV.