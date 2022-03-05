Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge is expecting baby number 2!

Taylor Selfridge is pregnant with her and Cory Wharton’s second child. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom Family Reunion and The Challenge star Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, who are expecting their second child together.

This will mark the third child for Cory and second child for Taylor. Cory and Taylor are already parents to a daughter, 23-month-old Mila Mae Wharton. Cory also shares his four-year-old daughter Ryder with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

Cory and Taylor each announced the exciting news on their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend. They each shared the same series of professional photos but added their own personalized captions.

Cory Wharton shares baby number 2 news on his 31st birthday

For his post, Cory let his followers know that the news comes on the same day he’s celebrating his 31st birthday.

“To the newest member of the family 👶🏽: June 8th, We will welcome a new member to the family!” Cory captioned his post.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same ❤️Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched . The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched. I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I’m so lucky & blessed to be in.”

Cory was sure to praise his baby mama, telling her, “Taylor, I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have 😂 but no seriously, I love you bby & I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up.”

Cory’s baby mama Taylor Selfridge shares the exciting news

For her post, Taylor told her followers, “My growing family ❤️ In June we will be welcoming our new little peanut to the world. We are so excited to meet you baby.”

Taylor talked about Mila becoming a big sister for the first time and Ryder adding another younger sibling to her family. Ryder also shares a baby brother, Ace Davis, who is her mom Cheyenne Floyd’s son with her fiance Zach Davis.

Just as Cory did in his post, Taylor was sure to praise her baby daddy: “Cory, I love you. I know everyone knows this but I know the best, you are really the most amazing father. You always put a smile on my face when you’re with our girls & they love you so so much. I know this next one will be a new adventure for us but I know we can do anything together. Happy birthday my love 😘 cheers to another beautiful child 🍼❤️”

Cory and Taylor sparked pregnancy rumors a few months ago. Posing for family Christmas photos, Taylor appeared to be sporting a baby bump in a photo that Cory shared then deleted to his Instagram Stories.

The fact that Cory later deleted the pic further fueled pregnancy rumors, but it appears that eagle-eyed were right about their suspicions.

Cory’s fans have previously called for him to pop the question to his girlfriend of five years. One of Cory’s Instagram followers told the MTV star, “You’ve been making taylor play house for too long. Propose already.”

Cory has crossed over into several shows on MTV including The Challenge, The Real World, Teen Mom OG, and most recently Teen Mom Family Reunion. Cory and Taylor met while filming Ex on the Beach on MTV in 2017.

Congratulations to Cory and Taylor on their impending addition!

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.