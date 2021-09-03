The Challenge: Amanda Garcia seemingly confirms castmate’s other hookups from Spies, Lies & Allies

Amanda Garcia had a lot to say about her Challenge castmate during an IG Live session. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season’s early footage has revealed castmates Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat enjoying some flirty conversation and kissing.

While the pair kissed in the first episode, not much more has been shown about them being together, apart from a conversation at the club.

However, based on recent comments from Amanda, Fessy had a showmance with another castmate during Spies, Lies & Allies filming and a possible hookup with a third castmate after filming ended.

Amanda spills tea on castmate’s unaired hookup

As Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 aired this past Wednesday, September 1, Amanda was tweeting her reactions to what happened.

That included Amanda spilling tea that her castmate Fessy had a reason not to put rookie Bettina Buchanan into elimination even though that seemed to be who Michele Fitzgerald wanted as her opponent.

During an IG Live chat that Amanda held the next night on her page, she seemed to confirm that Fessy and Bettina were involved in an unaired showmance or hookup.

Fessy joined Amanda’s IG Live but didn’t really confirm or deny what happened with him and Bettina. However, Amanda brought up a massage incident involving Bettina and Fessy that took place outside, which caused Amanda to get upset at Fessy.

During her IG Live, Amanda also said that she thought her name might be on the chopping block for elimination instead of Amber Borzotra because she was so upset with Fessy during that time over him getting with Bettina.

However, fans didn’t see any of that other drama in the episode. Instead, it featured Josh Martinez’s blowup over Fessy’s decision to put Amber into elimination, as well as two rookies getting into it after the event.

Even though it hasn’t been shown in the episodes, there were rumors about Fessy and Betina’s hookup weeks before the Spies, Lies & Allies premiere.

There was also speculation that Bettina came onto the show with a boyfriend back home. Bettina seems to be in a relationship post-filming based on her IG posts, including the recent one below.

Amanda mentioned another potential hookup post-filming

So that makes at least two showmances or hookups for Fessy. The plot thickened as Amanda spilled tea on a third potential hookup that Fessy was involved in after he was done with Season 37 filming.

Based on Amanda’s comments, Fessy and Michele Fitzgerald may have hooked up in New York City. That’s when the cast was filming for the Aftermath shows several weeks ago. Amanda said Michele texted to let her know that she and Fessy had kissed.

Amanda went on to say that Fessy and Michele also visited each other in their hometowns before that NYC trip. That was revealed back in June by a social media post showing the two castmates together.

An IG post below from Challenge superfan and insider @jaychallenge._ shows Amanda’s recent IG Live, with Michele also joining in briefly from Spain to say there was nothing more between her and Fessy.

Michele and Fessy commented on their status on Aftermath

Following Episode 4 of Spies, Lies & Allies, a new Aftermath show was released on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube. During the show, host Devyn Simone mentioned Fessy and Michele were sitting close on the couch and that “word on the street” was they might have roomed together in NYC.

“We’re homies,” Fessy responded with Michele saying, “just friends.”

Devyn said she’d keep the fans updated on what she sees on social media, while Hughie Maughan jumped in to ask if Amanda was upset over them possibly hooking up.

Amanda went on to joke that Fessy is like “appetizers at Thanksgiving” as everyone takes a little bit and passes it on because they “don’t want too much of it.”

Based on the Aftermath and last night’s IG Story, Fessy and Michele aren’t currently together.

Viewers saw Michele kissing rookie castmate Emanuel Neagu in Episode 4. After her elimination, he yelled, “I love you,” as she was leaving the set. She’s also mentioned she wouldn’t mind seeing Emanuel again on a future season of The Challenge.

It’s still unclear if Amanda and Fessy have anything going on currently. Amanda went to Texas weeks ago with several other Challenge castmates for a Big Brother celebrity boxing event featuring Fessy, Josh, Kaycee Clark, and others.

The two have joked on social media about Amanda not returning Fessy’s texts or calls, with Amanda even running a poll to get fans to vote if she should.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.