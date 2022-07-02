The Challenge alum Zahida Allen reveals why she turned down Season 38 call

Former The Challenge competitor Zahida Allen poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

Former War of the Worlds competitor Zahida Allen said she was a consideration for The Challenge Season 38. However, she recently revealed it was an opportunity she had to turn down.

Allen, who appeared in just two seasons of MTV’s competition series, gave fans the details on her situation with the show’s recent installments while answering some fan Q&As online.

Based on some of her comments, it appears she hasn’t ruled out a return to compete, but things haven’t lined up properly with the most recent calls she received.

The Challenge’s Zahida says she turned down Season 38

The last time fans saw former Ex on the Beach UK star Zahida Allen on The Challenge was the War of the Worlds Season 2. Unfortunately, her time on the show was brief due to having to leave to attend to a family situation.

She didn’t return for the next two seasons, Total Madness and Double Agents. Zahida recently revealed that she’d been contacted to appear on Season 37 (Spies, Lies & Allies) and then 38 (TBA), which is currently filming in Argentina.

However, she told a fan that asked about her returning to The Challenge that both times interfered with other events or situations she had to attend to in her life.

She shared in her response that production contacted her for Season 38, but her father had just begun chemotherapy when she was in talks for it. Zahida also said when approached for the prior season, Spies, Lies & Allies, that she couldn’t participate due to wanting to attend an important event.

“Committing to 2 months away is a long time, and for the second time the provisional dates also crossed over with my best friend’s wedding and the show I was already doing,” she revealed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will she ever return to The Challenge, though? Based on her reply, it’s a “never say never” mentality should she get calls in the future.

“For me mentally and physically it was not the right time but never say never for the future! It’s hands down the best show I’ve ever filmed,” she shared.

Zahida revealed new boyfriend on IG

While she’s not currently attached to filming for The Challenge Season 38, she is attached when it comes to her relationship status. A week ago, Zahida shared an Instagram post that featured her boyfriend, Jordan Eastbrook.

The couple posed in an outdoor hot tub with Zahida rocking a captivating blue swimsuit and Jordan wearing dark trunks with shades. A second photo in the IG series has Zahida showing off her backside for the camera as she puts her hands on Jordan for a loving look.

“The best people come unexpectedly. u mine nowwwww @jordan_eastbrook_,” Zahida wrote in her caption.

Eastbrook appears as smitten with Zahida as she is with him. A few days ago, he shared a photo of himself passionately kissing her as they enjoyed some time at the Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel in Ibiza.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m glad you found me!” he wrote in his caption, which also included a lock emoji to show Jordan is “locked-in” on his lady.

While Zahida seems focused on her relationship, fans familiar with The Challenge Season 38 based on spoilers probably realize that if production extends the specific format for future seasons, Zahida and Jordan could make for potential castmates, depending on their status.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA premieres at 9:30/8:30c on Wednesday, July 6, on CBS.