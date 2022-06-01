The Challenge alum Zahida Allen models Savage Fenty X lingerie, celebrates birthday with friends

Former The Challenge star Zahida Allen poses for Instagram. Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

Zahida Allen, a former Love Island UK and The Challenge cast member, recently wowed her social media fans with another stunning image of herself wearing Savage Fenty lingerie.

Along with an intriguing caption and location tagged in the photo, she promoted herself as a Savage X Ambassador with the intimate apparel on display.

A special day also arrived, with the former War of the Worlds competitor celebrating her 28th birthday along with friends who helped her enjoy the big occasion.

Zahida Allen wows in purple lingerie photo

Posing on a plush bed featuring various shades of grey, The Challenge alum Zahida Allen modeled a purple lace lingerie set courtesy of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty. Kneeling for the picture, she’s giving a serious look toward the viewer as her hair flows down and one hand rests on her knee.

Earlier this year, Monsters and Critics reported that Zahida revealed she’d had cosmetic surgery, including a breast augmentation procedure, which she proudly showed off on her social media. In addition, she and former Challenge winner Rogan O’Connor revealed they both got nose jobs and were happy with the results.

For her latest photo, she’s credited “Jordan’s Bed” as the location, probably referring to her friends Jordan and Alaria Rose Easterbrook on Instagram. Most likely, that was the location for this Savage X Fenty photoshoot or an inside joke.

“Send me your location,” Zahida wrote in the caption, although not many commenters seemed to use that as their reaction to her photo.

Zahida’s known for sharing all sorts of heat-seeking photos on her official Instagram, which currently boasts 495,000 followers. Several weeks ago, Zahida showed off another set of sizzling Savage X Fenty pictures as she wore red lingerie for the shoot.

In addition to lingerie, she regularly models swimsuits, bikinis, and other stunning attire such as the black dress below.

Zahida celebrates turning 28, parties with friends

On Wednesday, Zahida officially celebrated her 28th birthday, sharing numerous slides on her Instagram Story from the celebration as she danced and partied at various locations.

In one slide, the former Challenge competitor posed in her birthday outfit featuring a bandana, skirt, bikini top, and armbands, with shades of blue stylishly displayed on them.

She held up giant gold balloons for the numbers two and eight, adding a thank you note on the slide to several friends for giving her an “amazing bday.”

Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

Based on a tag in one of Zahida’s IG Story slides, she and her friends danced and partied with Secret Sessions, an event held at a secret, exclusive location, only revealed to the attendees just before it starts.

Based on details from Secretion Sessions’ website, it features many ravers in attendance and a “huge secret special guest” at a venue by the beach. The event lasts from midnight until six in the morning, giving event attendees a full night of partying.

On her IG Story, Zahida shared a mirror video that included friends Ciara McAuliffe and Ana Asatiani as they danced to some of the music playing at the Secret Sessions event.

Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

Along with multiple slides from the night of partying, Zahida shared many birthday greetings that friends sent her, including the one below.

“Wishing a huge happy birthday to my girl @zahidaallenx I’m so sorry I’m not celebrating with you! But we will make up for it very soon,” wrote Zahida’s friend.

Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

The 28-year-old reality TV star last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, where she had to abruptly leave the game due to a family emergency back home.

She hasn’t returned since but revealed she’d been called for Season 37, aka Spies, Lies & Allies. However, Zahida said she turned down the invite due to wanting to be at her good friend’s wedding instead of filming.

Based on Season 38 spoilers, she wasn’t included amongst veteran cast members, but there’s always some hope she’ll make a surprise return for a future season.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.