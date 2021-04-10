The Challenge: All Stars music playlist available to stream including classic DMX, Foreigner songs

The Challenge: All Stars cast had a 1990s theme party during Episode 1. Pic credit: Paramount+

A big part of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season has been the great selection of songs playing throughout the episodes providing a soundtrack

Some of the selections helped transport viewers back to the 1990s for a throwback party. Others help to create memorable moments during the show for cast introductions or daily challenges.

They’ve included everything from classic songs by Foreigner and Eric B & Rakim to the late DMX. Now, the Godfather of reality TV Mark Long has shared a way for fans to continue to enjoy The Challenge: All Stars’ music.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mark Long shares All Stars Episode 1 soundtrack

Appropriately, the iconic I Want My MTV line plays showing the Moonman before each episode of Paramount Plus’ spinoff series. Back in the day, MTV built its platform upon music, and now All Stars is reminding fans of some great songs from the past.

The music from The Challenge: All Stars is now available thanks to Mark Long and the Spotify streaming platform. On Friday, Mark tweeted out that the Episode 1 soundtrack was officially ready for fans to enjoy.

“Click play and revisit the songs of the greatest era yet,” Long said in his tweet, also including a link for the Spotify playlist.

Many of the songs first arrived during the 1990s, around the same time that many of the OG cast members arrived on the scene courtesy of Real World, Road Rules, or Fresh Meat.

At the start of the episode, viewers heard the late 1970s rock song, Feels Like the First Time, playing as the background music while various All Stars made their exits from the bus.

Once they checked out The Challenge house and its rooms, it was another 70s hit with Thin Lizzy’s The Boys Are Back in Town.

🔥EPISODE 1 SOUNDTRACK🔥



Dropping Ep 2 next week! #TheChallengeAllStars



Click play and revisit the songs of the greatest era yet 🎶 🎤 https://t.co/Sus0z1PEIs pic.twitter.com/TMJ1CH0cCz — Mark Long (@TheMarkLong) April 9, 2021

Later in the episode, the competitors had their first daily challenge, Mission Deep Blue Dive, a brutal math equation-solving, swimming, and underwater diving event.

While many of the competitors struggled to participate in the swim and dive part, others performed impressively.

As they did, songs such as hip-hop’s Don’t Sweat the Technique by Eric B & Rakim and rock track Machinehead by Bush played as the upbeat theme music.

The Challenge: All Stars featured DMX classic, 90s party songs

After the first official mission was over, the winning team celebrated, including some dance moves from Teck “Money” Holmes.

As they enjoyed the moment and made their return to The Challenge house, a classic hip-hop anthem played.

That classic was Ruff Ryder’s Anthem by the late DMX. The hip-hop star and actor, real name Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Challenge Mania Podcast host Scott Yager paid tribute to DMX by sharing a clip featuring his song played during All Stars.

Once the competitors finished deliberation to choose a competitor for the elimination, they all returned home. It was time for a 1990s throwback party.

They hung up a Legends Never Die graffiti-style sign on the wall, and Feel so Good by Mase started playing as background music.

Cast members donned various attire in tribute to the era and were dancing, laughing, and partying the night away together.

Among other songs that formed the party footage’s soundtrack was Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison and Expression by Salt-N-Pepa.

Check out the full Spotify playlist below and transport back to the fun times that The Challenge: All Stars brings to the screen. Based on Mark’s tweet, Episode 2 music will be up shortly for even more musical nostalgia.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.