Rapper DMX dead at 50 after suffering drug overdose last week

Rapper DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, has passed away at 50. Pic credit: MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50 after being placed on life support for nearly a week, his family has confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” read part of the statement by a family rep, according to TMZ.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” the statement continued. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

DMX suffered a heart attack following a drug overdose last week

Monsters and Critics reported that the legendary rap artist from New York was hospitalized last week (Friday, April 2) after suffering a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was rushed to White Plans Hospital in New York. He was admitted to the critical care unit, where, according to a source, he was in a “vegetative state.”

Although another source said at the time that he was showing “some brain activity,” his doctors warned that his prognosis was bad.

According to TMZ, DMX’s brain was deprived of oxygen for several minutes after he suffered an overdose and lost brain function. He never recovered his brain function and his organs started failing.

Tributes pour in on social media

Friends, fans, and celebrities have been paying tribute on social media following news of DMX’s death.

Celebs who paid tribute included the actor and comedian Chris Redd and the filmmaker, Ava DuVernay.

My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man. DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man….RIP the dog. There will never be another like him. pic.twitter.com/2fp2S695Az — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) April 9, 2021

One of my favorite performances in one of my favorite films was given by DMX. If you haven’t seen BELLY in a while or at all, gift yourself with his talent in that film this weekend. #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/jUXm2bagPa — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 9, 2021

My biggest writing influences as a kid weren’t sportswriters. They were guys like DMX & Biggie. The stories they told played like movies in my mind.



“So if it takes for me to suffer for my brother to see the light, give me pain til I die, but please Lord, treat ‘em right.” pic.twitter.com/couVU6oYwb — Aaron Carter (@AceCarterINQ) April 9, 2021

DMX’s manager Steve Rifkin had early denied death rumors

News of the rapper’s death comes after his manager was earlier forced to deny death rumors that swept the Internet last night.

The death rumors started swirling on social media before official confirmation finally emerged today.

Monsters & Critics reported that Steve Rifkind, DMX’s manager and founder of Loud Records, came forward late last night to deny the rumors (see Instagram video below).

Rifkind said that DMX remained on life support at the White Plains Hospital in New York. He pleaded with fans to stop spreading death rumors and let the rapper’s family “relax for a night.”

“Everybody, please stop with posting the rumors. DMX is still alive; yes, he’s on life support. But please, it’s not helping anybody by hearing and seeing these false rumors,” Monsters & Critics reported Rifkind said.

He also asked fans to wait for the family to release a statement.

“I’ve been with DMX for the past three years. So the only thing I ask is, please stop with the rumor. He’s still alive, and he’s on life support,” he said.

DMX bio

DMX’s rap career peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s when he released several albums, including It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot (1998), Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood (1998), …And Then There Was X (1999), and Grand Champ (2003).

He was known for hits such as Get at Me Dog, Stop Being Greedy, Party Up (Up in Here), and We Right Here.

He was also an actor and appeared in movies such Romeo Must Die, Cradle 2 the Grave, and Last Hour.

DMX starred in his own reality TV series, DMX: Soul of a Man, in 2006. In 2003, he published his memoirs, E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX.

Earl Simmons (aka DMX) is survived by his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and 15 children.