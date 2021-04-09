DMX death rumors are untrue, manager confirms, following claims online that he passed away

DMX has been on life support since last week following a heart attack. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Rumors surfaced online last night that legendary rapper DMX had died; thankfully, his manager has since confirmed that while he remains on life support, he has not passed away.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is still in a coma at the White Plains Hospital in New York following a heart attack after a suspected drug overdose last week.

Understandably, since then, concerned fans have been looking for updates on the rapper’s condition. And with many folks suggesting that the prognosis is not good, rumors began circulating yesterday that DMX had died.

However, in a heartfelt plea for the rumors to stop, DMX’s manager, Steve Rifkind, has taken to Instagram to reassure fans that the legend has not passed away but that he is still on life support.

In the short video, Rifkind implored: “Everybody, please stop with posting the rumors. DMX is still alive; yes, he’s on life support. But please, it’s not helping anybody by hearing and seeing these false rumors.”

“Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I’ve been with DMX for the past three years. So the only thing I ask is, please stop with the rumor. He’s still alive, and he’s on life support,” he added.

He also added that DMX’s family would be releasing a statement today (Friday, April 9).

Fans confused about DMX’s health due to conflicting reports

Much of the confusion came about when Twitter account @saint posted to their 204,000 followers that DMX had passed away. They have since apologized and deleted the tweet.

We have deleted the tweet out of respect for DMX and his loved ones.



A close friend of DMX posted this on her Instagram story, has since been taken down.



We apologize for any confusion.



Prayers still going out to him and his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/K3KlxGIuIH — SAINT (@saint) April 9, 2021

Several fans acknowledged the confusion everyone was feeling last night as different people stated different things about DMX’s condition.

One of the most iconic performances ever.



People is saying Rest in Power, DMX

Some said RIP DMX

Some said WOO DMX

Some said DID DMX.



DMX is not dead,

He is alive with life support pic.twitter.com/YyEaVnqyDB — Topid (@Topid01) April 9, 2021

Many also took to Twitter to denounce those who’d been saying that DMX had died.

According to DMX Manager he is NOT dead !!!



Spread that and stop posting RIP DMX



pic.twitter.com/x6Q7pgTzX4 — Afrokonnect (@AfrokonnectNG) April 9, 2021

And others continued to wish DMX a speedy recovery.

Speedy recovery DMX stop say rip he’s not dead!! pic.twitter.com/SAGwX8LOlp — cuzman  (@3zzz_p) April 9, 2021

DMX is not dead but remains in a vegetative state

DMX (aka Dark Man X) is currently in a vegetative state but reportedly is showing some brain activity. The doctors have said that the prognosis is not good. Tests were reportedly conducted on Wednesday to check the level of his brain function, and the results of those tests will likely determine his health outlook.

The 50-year-old has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues over the years and has been in and out of rehab on multiple occasions.