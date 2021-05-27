The Challenge: All Stars cast member reveals she’s not rooting for competitor to win the final

The cast of The Challenge: All Stars during Episode 5. Pic credit: Paramount+

With the end of TJ Lavin’s final coming up, The Challenge: All Stars competitors will be vying to reach the finish in first place so they can claim all of the prize money.

The remaining competitors feature former champions and even a first-timer all hoping to claim the $500,000, which according to the show’s host will only have one winner.

While those competitors are watching themselves back as they relive their journey in the All Stars final, their castmates are also checking out what happens. One, in particular, admitted she has her “favorites” competing in the final, but said she won’t be rooting for one particular competitor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eliminated All Stars cast member hypes final episode

Just a few days ahead of the release of The Challenge: All Stars Episode 9, Beth Stolarczyk shared a post on her Instagram page talking up the conclusion of the final.

Beth was eliminated from the show in All Stars Episode 5 when she and her teammate Syrus Yarbrough were defeated by Alton Williams and Aneesa Ferreira. Four episodes later, the season is ready to wrap up with the finale.

There are 10 competitors left competing in Argentina, including Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Yes Duffy, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, KellyAnne Judd, Jonna Mannion, and Aneesa.

“2 more days til a new episode of The Challenge All Stars. Who is going to win?” Beth asked fans in her IG post’s caption (below) along with a selfie showing her smiling face.

Beth’s post brought a variety of replies from fans, some giving their picks for favorites to win. At least one fan said that her castmate Yes Duffy is holding a decent lead and unless he finishes last at the next checkpoint and Jonna finishes first, then Yes has this in the bag.

One All Stars competitor doesn’t have her support

It’s no surprise that one particular competitor was named in the comments who Beth said she isn’t going to be supporting as the final wraps up.

In one of the comments on Beth’s Instagram post, a fan said “not aneesa!” which brought in a reply from Beth, confirming that to be the case.

“ahaha 😂 I’m not rooting for her. I’ve got a few favorites,” Beth replied to the fan.

Pic credit: @bethsrealworld/Instagram

In a previous tweet, Beth called out Aneesa for “poor sportsmanship,” based on footage in Episode 7 of The Challenge: All Stars season. During that episode, Aneesa informed the men who might be getting voted into elimination if any of them picked her, she wouldn’t bother trying. She said it was because she always ends up going home right before the final.

Aneesa and Beth also have a bit of history from years ago during a season of The Challenge. The two ladies were supposed to compete in an elimination called Beach Brawl in Episode 13 of The Gauntlet II season. However, Beth opted to quit, stating the elimination was against her moral values.

In another tweet, she said part of the reason she quit that elimination was due to Aneesa bullying her that season, so she didn’t want to allow her a chance to punch her in the elimination event. Beth also said Aneesa has shown “no growth” during her career on The Challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars Episode 9 is set to arrive on Thursday, May 27, with Aneesa competing in the final in Argentina, but don’t expect Beth to cheer for her to have success.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount+.