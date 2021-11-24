The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers reveal winners for third season of spinoff

Cast members celebrate at the final in The Challenge: All Stars season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Based on The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers, the third season of the popular spinoff series has wrapped up filming in Panama.

Spoilers recently revealed winners for TJ Lavin’s final. With that, the upcoming season should drop sometime in early 2022 on Paramount Plus.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 3, including the names of the season’s winners and finalists’ overall order of finish.

Men’s winner, order of finish revealed for All Stars 3

The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast features a lineup of former finalists and champions competing for the prize money in Panama. Among them are Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long, Wes Bergmann, and Veronica Portillo.

Online spoilers have arrived in intervals, showing off the eliminated cast members, who eliminated them, and even some rumors of the drama coming for the third season.

After weeks of those spoilers, the finalists and winners for the All Stars 3 season are revealed. Below is a look at who won for the men and the order that the finalists finished.

Based on the above, two-time champion Wes Bergmann is the men’s winner for The Challenge: All Stars 3. Wes got his debut on The Real World: Austin before appearing on multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. He won in The Duel and Rivals II seasons of the show.

Finishing in second place was Brad Fiorenza (Real World: San Diego), followed by Wes’ castmate Nehemiah Clark (Real World: Austin), and The Godfather Mark Long (Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure).

All Stars 3 women’s winner, order of finish revelaed

The men’s winner reveal came a few days after the reveal for the women’s winner arrived. Challenge insider GamerVev shared a look at the order of finish in the Instagram post below.

Based on the details, there are two winners for the season, something the spinoff’s first season was lacking. That season featured 12 finalists and men and women partnerships through the various legs of the final. In the end, there was only one winner, Yes Duffy, based on having the top cumulative score of all competitors.

The above spoilers indicate that former Real World: Cancun star Jonna Mannion won the All Stars 3 season amongst the women. Jonna appeared in the first season of All Stars and reached the final. She’s currently appearing in All Stars 2, which premiered a few weeks ago on Paramount Plus.

Finishing in second place was Real World: Go Big or Go Home’s Kailah Casillas, with KellyAnne Judd (Real World: Sydney) in third place. Former Real World: Portland cast member Nia Moore took fourth place for the spinoff season.

So far, the first two seasons of The Challenge: All Stars had a prize purse of $500,000. So far, it’s unknown how many winners there are and how the prize money is distributed for the All Stars 2 final.

As of this report, Paramount Plus hasn’t revealed an official release date for the All Stars 3 premiere, but the expectation is episodes will arrive sometime in early 2022.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date is TBA on Paramount Plus.