The Challenge: Aftermath releases final episode for Spies, Lies & Allies season featuring injury reveal

As The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season heads towards the grand finale, fans can watch the final episode of The Challenge: Aftermath.

The season-ending episode brings fans a look at a segment that typically arrives during season finales or in a separate special after that.

However, viewers can get some new behind-the-scenes looks at what went down and didn’t make The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episodes this season.

Final The Challenge: Aftermath arrives for Spies, Lies & Allies

Each week, a new episode of The Challenge: Aftermath arrives following the aired Spies, Lies & Allies episode on MTV. During the Aftermath show, host Devyn Simone talks to the cast members about what just happened in the recent Challenge episode.

The latest Aftermath takes on a different format as Devyn lets fans know this is the show’s final episode for Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies.

She said they decided to do things differently in this Aftermath episode, as they brought the cast members in to recall some of their favorite moments from the season.

Early on, Cory Wharton asked Devin Walker his favorite moment. He revealed that Emy Alupei winning Hall Brawl 3-0 against castmate Esther Agunbiade, choosing CT Tamburello as her new teammate, and then winning the next daily challenge with him was one of his favorite moments.

Devin also shared that Kyle’s birthday was a favorite time of his. Cory revealed his favorite moment was going into the elimination with Bettina Buchanan and making a big comeback to defeat Amber Borzotra and Jeremiah White.

Couple Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez agreed their “date night” was their favorite moment of the season, although Nany also said she enjoyed the cast’s boat trip. Check out more in the full Aftermath episode below and read on for a major injury reveal.

Kaycee revealed she suffered another injury during The Challenge

At one point during The Challenge: Aftermath episode, Kaycee revealed she suffered a broken toe after the cast’s special time out for the boat trip.

In the Aftermath, Nany says they noticed her toe was black when she woke up the following day. Kaycee shared she wasn’t wearing any shoes, was “having a good time,” and “slipped.”

Nany revealed that Kaycee swore her toe was fine, so she continued to go the rest of the season without having it checked out.

“It’s still dislocated and broken now,” Kaycee shared during the Aftermath video.

That would mark a second-straight Challenge season that Kaycee competed while injured. In Double Agents, viewers saw her suffer a severe leg injury while running the final with teammate Fessy Shafaat.

Despite the injury, Kaycee kept trying to go. She and Fessy reached a checkpoint requiring them to devour disgusting foods. Fessy wasn’t much help there, and eventually, they timed out, finishing in fourth place.

Kaycee later revealed it was a ruptured patellar tendon, and she had surgery followed by rehabilitation for the injury.

One has to think if Kaycee went to get her toe injury checked out during Season 37, she may have been medically disqualified from the season. However, she kept going.

Fans will now be watching to see if she gets eliminated in the coming episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies or gets to run another final with that injury.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.