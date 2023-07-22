The Challenge 39 spoilers: Two shocking eliminations reduce cast to 10 before final

The Challenge Season 39 continues to film overseas, and more cast members have officially been eliminated ahead of the final.

Monsters and Critics reported previous spoilers, which showed 12 competitors were remaining as potential Season 39 finalists.

However, another man and woman have been revealed via online spoilers as being sent home from the show.

The two individuals were strong contenders to win the season, so plenty of fans may be surprised and disappointed by their departures.

It leaves 10 other cast members, all capable of becoming the champion for the latest installment of the competition series.

Here are the latest spoilers for Season 39, including who was eliminated and who is left in the game.

Two more competitors get eliminated before Season 39 final

Spoilers are coming in hot for The Challenge Season 39 via @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev, a known online insider and super fan.

On Friday, two more eliminations were revealed ahead of the final for this season. Once again, Michele Fitzgerald has failed to reach the final or win a season of The Challenge.

She’s the latest competitor eliminated for the women. Michele last appeared in MTV’s Ride or Dies as Jay Starrett’s teammate. She will appear in the upcoming USA 2 spinoff on CBS.

While she’s a former Survivor winner, she’s still not an official Challenge winner in her third appearance on MTV’s version of the show.

Someone making their second appearance and hoping to improve upon their Ride or Dies campaign was Horacio Gutierrez.

Unfortunately, it appears the returning finalist won’t be making a second-straight final for The Challenge.

On Friday, GamerVev revealed Horacio is out for the men’s competitors, although it’s unknown who eliminated him or what the event was.

Viewers saw him teaming up with fellow rookie Olivia Kaiser in MTV’s Ride or Dies season, and the pair had a strong season. They reached the final, but Olivia’s mishap during a slingshot challenge resulted in an unfortunate injury that took her and Horacio out of the game.

It’s an unfortunate early exit for Horacio, who seemed like a strong contender to win this season.

10 Challenge competitors remain to compete in Season 39

With Michele and Horacio eliminated, it leaves five other women and five other men to compete for the win. As previously revealed via online spoilers, only one competitor will win Season 39.

For the women, the remaining competitors include Olivia, Nurys Mateo, Moriah Jadea, Colleen Schneider, and Berna Canbeldek.

Based on the Vevmo forum cast list, the remaining men’s competitors are Jay, Kyland Young, James Lock, Corey Lay, and Emanuel Neagu.

While only one of these individuals will win the final and first-place prize money, there will also be prize money awarded for the second and third-place finishers.

The final will likely begin filming within the next week, with spoilers revealing the order of finish and Season 39 winner soon.

The show doesn’t have an official release date yet, as next up for Challenge fans will be the USA 2 spinoff on CBS. Season 39 could arrive on MTV after USA 2 ends, although plenty of fans still anticipate the release of Paramount Plus’ All Stars 4.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.