The Challenge 37 spoilers: Rumors suggest cast members involved in ‘big altercation’

Based on The Challenge 37 spoilers, the upcoming season of the show could feature plenty of fireworks based on rumors of drama amongst cast members.

The season will be the next installment in MTV’s reality competition series, following up Season 36, which was Double Agents. While the spy-themed season had a few loud arguments here and there and a minor shoving incident, things never got too out of hand between cast members.

However, if the speculation about a few cast members from Season 37 is accurate, the show might have another heated altercation on the way for viewers to see.

Spoilers will follow in this report for MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 which is currently filming in Croatia.

Rookie cast members involved in ‘big altercation’

With the Season 37 cast members unveiled through a forum thread and various The Challenge insider Instagram accounts, there have also been spoilers arriving about eliminations, DQs, and replacement cast members.

In addition, there’s been a Challenge showmance or two in the rumors, but also a bit of drama seems to be occurring with rookies versus veterans, or in this case, rookies versus rookies.

Based on Challenge insider Gamer Vev’s tweet on May 26 (below), rookie cast members Corey Lay and Hughie were involved in a “big altercation” and needed to be “separated by security.”

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Based on the Vevmo forum thread spoilers, Hughie was teamed up with Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell for Season 37, while Corey was teamed up with fellow rookie Emy Alupei (Survivor Romania). However, these were their rumored partner situations ahead of the second quarantine. That quarantine happened for Season 37 after a cast member’s positive COVID-19 forced production to postpone filming for a bit.

As of this report, it’s unknown what caused the altercation between the two castmates or if anyone was kicked off the show for being involved in it. However, it seems that things are rather intense in The Challenge house or possibly outside of it during competition.

Who are Corey Lay and Hughie Maughan?

The Challenge Season 37 will feature many rookies hailing from international shows or shows fans may not be too familiar with. For example, Hughie Maughan was on Big Brother UK, which may not get as much attention in the United States.

Hughie, who hails from Ireland, was a runner-up on Season 17 of the show. Based on The Mirror’s report, he came out as bisexual to his immediate family before his appearance on BB UK.

In 2016, he also was engaged to one of his Big Brother housemates, Ryan Ruckledge, for about seven months before they split up. According to Hughie’s IG bio, he’s also appeared on an international version of Dancing With the Stars and First Dates Ireland.

Season 36 saw several competitors come from shows or backgrounds fans may not have expected. That included former WWE superstar Lio Rush and America’s Got Talent competitor Joseph Allen. It was the first time any cast member had appeared on The Challenge from either form of entertainment.

With Season 37, Corey Lay seems to be the first competitor to arrive on The Challenge from an HBO reality show. He appeared on The 12 Dates of Christmas, a reality dating show where competitors were trying to find love during the holiday season. The show is currently available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The 6-foot-2 Corey lists himself on his Instagram bio as a video game developer and certified personal trainer. He also seems to have done a bit of acting work in the past. His IMDB page includes minor roles he did for NCIS in 2009 and 90210. In 2009, he also appeared in four episodes of Nickelodeon’s The Beat Band as an ice cream vendor.

Now the two rookies will step under the spotlight of The Challenge. Based on the early rumors, they’ll deliver a bit of drama that fans might get to see in an episode or more of Season 37.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.