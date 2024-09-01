The Big Brother 26 curse has continued, does it predict who goes home next? Here’s what it all means

The Big Brother 26 cast is still suffering from the AINSLEY curse.

Some fans have associated the word “curse” with the AI theme because the Summer 2024 season has been a departure from the past.

But that’s not the curse we are talking about here.

The Big Brother 26 curse reveals that if you voted against AINSLEY becoming the 17th houseguest, you are at risk of going home.

Host Julie Chen Moonves had the first 16 houseguests vote on whether or not an additional player would join the cast.

AINSLEY was denied entry in a 10-6 vote. The AI theme was introduced, and everyone who voted against her had to compete to escape punishment. Cedric Hodges and Chelsie Baham were then downgraded from players to mascots.

What is the AINSLEY curse on Big Brother 26?

The AINSLEY curse is that each week someone has gone home who voted against her becoming the 17th houseguest.

Matt Hardeman, Lisa Weintraub, Kenney Kelley, and Cedric Hodges were the first four people sent home (in that order). They all voted against AINSLEY.

Brooklyn Rivera and Tucker Des Lauriers were evicted in the following weeks. They also voted against AINSLEY.

That’s six straight weeks to begin the Big Brother 26 season where someone who voted against AINSLEY was sent home.

Hey Big Brother, have Tucker appear in the hologram again to let the houseguests know he was the instigator and that America awarded him with 20K. Some of these Hg's be bitter, trash talking Tucker, lets give them something to be bitter about! #bb26 #BigBrother @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/DrEaBd11nG — 💕 Ree 💕 (@TwistedFateBB) August 30, 2024

Who goes home in Week 7 of Big Brother 26 if the curse continues?

Four people who voted against AINSLEY are left in the house: Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, T’Kor Clottey, and Kimo Apaka.

There is an interesting group of people left, with a duo from each side of the house. Chelsie and Cam were instrumental in flipping the Tucker vote on T’Kor and Kimo.

The quartet should be worried because the AI theme continues to impact the game. Will one of these folks go home during Week 7 and continue the curse? Weigh in with a comment below about what you think.

The image below depicts how each houseguest voted on the season premiere.

Move over #BBCan’s stand-up eviction curse—looks like we’re fully getting a no-vote for Ainsley’s curse! #BB26 It also seems like the second set of houseguests are being evicted first, so it’s a double whammy curse. pic.twitter.com/Vw4WU2Rkd8 — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) August 20, 2024

