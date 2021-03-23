Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall once dated January Jones


Nick Viall and January Jones on the red carpet
Nick Viall and January Jones briefly dated. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency, Admedia

Former Bachelor lead Nick Viall revealed that he dated Mad Men actress January Jones.

Nick has had plenty of false dating rumors spread about him, but it turns out this one is true.

People obtained a preview of Nick’s upcoming appearance on Better Together with Maria Menounos.

How Nick scored a date with January Jones

During the preview, Nick admits that he briefly dated the actress after he slid into her DMs.

Nick admitted he had a crush on the actress growing up so when he heard she was a fan of The Bachelor, he couldn’t pass on the opportunity to ask the blonde beauty out.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“She went on TV and kind of anecdotally talked about being a fan of The Bachelor, and she brought my name up,” he explained. “People thought either she was teasing me or flirting and so, I just DM’d her.”

“I was like ‘Well, this is me shooting my shot,'” he added.

He asked her out and they ended up going on a few dates. While it didn’t end up going anywhere, Nick said he still enjoyed dating and getting to know her.

“She was a delightful, wonderful person, and I enjoyed my time with her, and you know, it was great to get to know her,” Nick said, adding, “It’s nice to still be able to call her a friend.”

January Jones confirmed that she dated Nick Viall

January previously spoke out about dating the notorious Bachelor contestant.

January shared her side of the story on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

She confirmed that she was very into the franchise at the time that Nick was on the show.

It wasn’t clear which of the four seasons January was referring to. Nick appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, returned for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, was asked to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, and was given his own season of The Bachelor after none of his previous attempts were successful.

However, it’s likely one of the first two seasons during which Nick had more of a villain reputation.

January claimed, “I was just blasting that guy,” which Nick picked up on as “teasing” and “flirting.”

“Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative, I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'” Jones revealed. “And I squealed.”

She claimed that she spent their first date roasting his demeanor on The Bachelor. However, he must’ve changed her mind like he promised because they went on a couple of dates after that.

Nick not only redeemed himself in January’s eyes but also with the rest of Bachelor Nation during his time on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.

Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


