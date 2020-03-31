The Bachelor’s Michelle Money gives an update on daughter Brielle after terrible skateboarding accident

Michelle Money has updated her fans on her daughter Brielle’s condition. The 15-year-old got into a serious accident while skateboarding. Michelle previously told fans that her daughter was in the ICU and that she had sustained severe head trauma.

It was Michelle’s neighbors who had found her daughter after the accident, and they even said if they hadn’t been there to call 911 initially, she might not have made it because her injuries were that severe.

She shared a photo of Brielle in the hospital, hooked up to many machines, and asked everyone to pray for her daughter and to “send one up” for her too because, as a mother, this is one of the hardest things to go through.

Michelle Money updates on Brielle’s condition

In her update, The Bachelor star tearfully thanked her fans for showing so much support. She revealed that, due to coronavirus concerns, she was alone because it was Brielle’s dad’s turn to be with her. At this time, only one parent can be in the room at a time.

“Broken hearted that Brielles dad cannot be in here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do,” Michelle wrote. “Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus. I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too.”

She continued, “I’m a mess. She is doing well. Stable and pushing. This surgery will be very helpful. Thank you for the prayers. We feel them. We see them working. Thank you for the messages. All of them. I see them all. So does Ryan and Mike and our families. I’ll keep updating.”

Michelle Money revealed that Brielle had surgery to remove fluid on her brain in order to relieve pressure. The next step is to bring her out of the medically induced coma in two days.

Michelle shares Brielle driving video

As Michelle Money waits and worries about her daughter’s recovery, she has shared a fun memory with her Bachelor fans.

On Instagram, Michelle shared a video from the time she let Brielle try to park her car — emphasis on the try. It was a cute little video that shows the mother-daughter bond that the two have.

The video was made just two hours before Brielle’s accident while the two were taking a trip to the gas station.

Michelle is best known for appearing on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor. She returned the following year for Bachelor in Paradise and has also been on The Bachelor: Winter Games.

Our thoughts are with Michelle Money right now, and we’re wishing Brielle a full and fast recovery.