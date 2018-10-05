Cristy Caserta: Former Bachelor contestant suddenly dies: Here’s what we know

Another Bachelor contestant has passed away. Reality Steve shared the news on his Twitter account last night, revealing that his friend Cristy Caserta had passed away. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s probably because Cristy went on The Bachelor back in 2011 to win Brad Womack’s heart.

It was Brad’s second attempt to find love on the show and he eventually chose Emily Maynard. Cristy, who wanted to find love herself, was sent home during the show’s first week.

Sick to my stomach to see that Cristy Caserta from Brad Womack’s 2nd season, has suddenly passed away. Cristy was always there to give me legal advice in the past. I’m at a loss after seeing people post on her FB. Just spoke a couple weeks ago. RIP my friend. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 5, 2018

At this point, little is known about her cause of death. The news of her passing is just starting to spread online. Reality Steve reveals he was friends with Cristy, who would give him legal advice at times. But here is what we do know about this former Bachelor contestant.

Her LinkedIn page reveals she was working as corporate counsel at MedPro Healthcare Staffing. She started the job just back in January and had worked there for just 10 months before her passing.

Cristy Caserta was working in Sunrise, Florida. Before that job, she was working as an attorney with Salpeter Gitkin, LLP – the company she was working at when she went on The Bachelor.

In her Bachelor audition video, Cristy explains she was 29 years old back in 2011, which would make her 36 years old at the time of her passing. At the time, she was working as an attorney in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, going to court daily.

She labels herself as a commercial litigator. Cristy explains that she loves going to the gym and playing the game, Rock Band.

Since Cristy Caserta went on The Bachelor long before Instagram, blogs, and online advertisements became a thing for the contestants, it sounds like she just went back to her regular life after being sent home. Her Instagram account was active and her last post was shared on September 15. However, her account reveals she had great friends and she was always smiling in her photos.

By all accounts, it seems she was a very happy woman with a great career. No cause of death has been revealed at present time.

Sadly, Cristy Caserta isn’t the only Bachelor contestant that has passed away long before her time. Back in 2013, Bachelor Nation was rocked when the news broke that Gia Allemand had died. She died from brain damage after trying to commit suicide.

The Bachelor returns on January 7, 2019, on ABC.