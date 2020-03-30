The Bachelor’s Michelle Money reveals daughter Brielle in ‘ICU on Life Support’ after skateboarding accident

Michelle Money has revealed that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle is currently fighting for her life. The Bachelor star shared the upsetting news with fans, asking for their prayers on Monday.

On Instagram, Michelle explained that her daughter sustained some serious injuries in a skateboarding accident.

What happened to Michelle Money’s daughter?

“Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support,” Michelle wrote on Instagram. “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

In the caption of a photo of Brielle hooked up to many machines, Michelle praised the staff at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and said that her daughter is in good hands.

Michelle asked those who follow her to pray for her daughter as she’s very worried.

She wrote, “Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now”

Michelle also asked fans to send up a prayer for her too, citing this as the “worst experience” of her life.

Michelle Money credits her neighbors for saving her daughter Brielle. She said they were on a walk and found her injured and called 911 in time to get her to the hospital.

Had they not seen her, Michelle fears that she would not have made it.

“Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful,” she wrote.

“Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love.”

Michelle Money got her start on The Bachelor

Michelle appeared on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor back in 2011 and then returned to Bachelor Nation in 2014 for Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell for Cody Sattler.

That didn’t end her reality TV career, though. Instead, Michelle and Cody went on to star on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where she famously went head to head with Tara Reid.