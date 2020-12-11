The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett reveals whether she talks to Peter Weber or Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star Madison Prewett has kept a low profile after being on the show.

Madison infamously eliminated herself right before the finale because she didn’t see herself getting engaged to Peter Weber.

She told Peter that she wouldn’t continue with their The Bachelor journey if he slept with the other women during the Fantasy Suite dates.

Madison dropped a bomb prior to the Fantasy Suite dates – she was saving herself for marriage.

And while she didn’t expect him to do the same, she struggled with being a frontrunner if he was sleeping with the other women.

Madison Prewett says she hasn’t talked to Peter and Kelley

The two tried to rekindle their romance after Peter’s engagement to Hannah Ann ended after the finale. However, less than 48 hours later, Madison confirmed that she wasn’t giving Peter a second chance.

Now, close to a year after Peter’s filming wrapped, Madison reveals how she feels about everything and whether she talks to Peter and Kelley Flanagan.

“I haven’t talked to her or Peter in a while,” Madison told Us Weekly this week.

“But, you know, I see them from afar and they seem so happy and so in love.”

Peter and Kelley found love during the quarantine. He was spotted in Chicago in March, just days after he had reportedly texted Madison, telling her that he missed her.

“I’m really, really excited for them. They were both two people that were very special to me in that season of my life,” Madison explained, adding, “And so, I still just wish them the best and I’m just very excited for them.”

Madison explained that she still stays in touch with the other Bachelor women from Peter Weber’s season. She also revealed that while she may have changed how she did things on The Bachelor, Madison has come to terms with the outcome.

“I could say that there might be some things that I would do differently, but now looking at it as a whole, I think that everything happens for a reason,” she explained. “And I think that it worked out the way it was supposed to work out.”

She added that she has experienced a lot of growth from the entire Bachelor process, including the spotlight that came afterwards.

Madison Prewett doesn’t want to give Peter a second chance

Madison has stepped away from the spotlight, but she did make a brief appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever this summer, when Chris Harrison interviewed her alongside Hannah Ann.

The two final women on Peter’s season became great friends during filming, and they continued to hang out after the season wrapped.

During The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, Madison told Chris Harrison that she didn’t want to give him a second chance. Kelley was furious with ABC for even setting the stage for that discussion, asking everyone to please move on.

Hannah Ann agreed that she would never give Peter a second chance after ending their engagement.

Kelley decided to give Peter a second chance because they discussed everything that happened after The Bachelor, including how he proposed to Hannah Ann and then started dating Madison after.

They are still happy and are planning on moving to New York City.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.