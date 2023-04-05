The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki finally shares her ‘long anticipated’ skincare routine

Gabi Elnicki finally gave The Bachelor fans what they’ve been asking for.

After joking about her skincare routine during her memorable overnight date on the show’s Fantasy Suite Week, Gabi decided to share the extensive routine that kept her glowing all season long.

Immediately after leading man, Zach Shallcross told her that intimacy was off the table for the night, Gabi joked, “I can’t wait for him to see my skincare routine.”

While the two may not have stuck to their original plan in the Fantasy Suite, Gabi is now sticking to the promise she had made to her followers on Instagram.

In a recent post commemorating her time on the show, Gabi finished her long sentiment by informing fans that she would finally share the routine viewers had been asking for.

And shortly after, Gabi delivered.

Gabi Elnicki shares her skincare routine after glowing on The Bachelor

Taking to TikTok, the Season 26 runner-up gave a step-by-step tutorial on every step of her extensive regime.

Gabi said she starts her morning by washing her face with CeraVe’s Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Facial Cleanser before patting her skin dry with a Clean Skin Club Clean Towel. The Bachelor star clarified that she loves that the biodegradable towels don’t hold onto bacteria.

Next up, Gabi goes in with the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Revitalizing Toner, which she said is very hydrating for the skin.

After the toner dries, she uses the SkinCeuticals Vitamin C E Ferulic, which she admitted to using daily. Gabi then goes in with a bit of prescription clindamycin for around her chin and the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base for around her eyes.

Lastly, Gabi uses the Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial Brightening Mask and finishes up with the Elta MD Tinted Sunscreen SPF 40.

Gabi joked that she likes to look like a “glazed donut,” which is something viewers definitely saw as she showed off her flawless complexion on The Bachelor.

Fans weigh in on Gabi’s heartbreaking exit on The Bachelor

Although Gabi didn’t let it dim her glow, the runner-up had an emotional breakup with Zach on the finale episode of The Bachelor.

Gabi has since admitted to knowing she would not be Zach’s final choice. However, she stuck it out until the very end so that her friend, winner Kaity Biggar, didn’t feel as if she won by default.

While Gabi had a gut feeling Zach would propose to Kaity, her battle with self-doubt was evident on the finale as she had her tear-jerking goodbye with the leading man.

Viewers were quick to show their support for Gabi, with some fans telling her she deserved better and calling her a “real one.”

Many praised Gabi for the moment she told the driver to avoid the muddy dropoff patch for when they brought Kaity to see Zach for the last time. Since Gabi knew Kaity would be getting engaged, she didn’t want muddy shoes to ruin such a special moment for her friend.

While Gabi may not have won the season, there are surely more opportunities on the way for the fan-favorite contestant — including a possible skincare partnership in the near future.

