The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard announces brand new career change

Clayton Echard is making quite the pivot out of the reality television spotlight.

The 29-year-old formerly led the 26th season of The Bachelor after first appearing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Clayton left his memorable stamp on the franchise, specifically at the end of his season when he got himself involved in a pickle with his top three ladies.

While Clayton went on to date contestant Susie Evans for a few months after the season’s airing, the two decided to call it quits in September 2022.

To shift the focus off of his love life, Clayton has since been centering his time on his profession.

Along with releasing new projects, such as his mental health-based book that the Bachelor star published in February, he has also announced a brand new career change.

On Monday, Clayton took to Instagram to share his newest chapter of life with followers — while clad in a casual turtleneck, of course.

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard is ready for real estate

While it may be quite a switch from dating 30 women on national television, Clayton Echard seemed excited to announce that he is now a certified real estate agent.

Clayton has officially signed with Zaback Group, a real estate company based in Arizona.

He also said that he will be in the Pheonix/Scottsdale market, where he will now be “bringing turtlenecks back in style” while helping others find the homes of their dreams.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter of my life, as things continue to be on the ‘up and up’ for me!” Clayton said of his new occupation.

Fellow members of Bachelor Nation have chimed in on Clayton’s post to show support for his new journey.

Current franchise host Jesse Palmer joked that Clayton should “gift a turtleneck at every sale closing” before giving his congratulations to the former lead, while The Bachelorette Season 13 winner Bryan Abasolo commented, “Congrats! Go crush it!”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton also shared the news on his LinkedIn profile, adding that he is looking forward to making Scottsdale his new and “forever” home.

“Here’s to new and exciting beginnings,” the Bachelor alum exclaimed.

What were Clayton Echard’s jobs prior to joining The Bachelorette?

Before appearing on The Bachelorette in 2021, Clayton worked at Stryker for five years, where he was promoted to sales representative after a year and a half with the company.

As often mentioned on the hit ABC show, Clayton also signed on as a free agent for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, where he played in four preseason games. He did not, however, make the team’s final roster.

Now that his life has had a clear shift since appearing on reality television, Clayton has been focusing on the importance of mental health, which he has turned into another facet of his career.

According to his profile, Clayton currently works as a self-employed wellness coach, which he often shares on his social media platforms.

Clayton also released his new book, 180 Degrees, on Amazon earlier this year. The book documents the reality star’s mental health journey from childhood and how his past struggles have shaped him into who he is today.

Fans interested in reading Clayton’s book can purchase 180 Degrees here, and fans interested in potentially spotting the former Bachelor can look for the only man wearing a turtleneck in Arizona.

