The Bachelor: Gabby and Rachel bash Clayton during After The Final Rose

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey dish on Clayton. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had plenty to say about Clayton Echard during the After The Final Rose segment of the finale last night.

After Clayton broke up with both women at the same time in hopes of getting Susie Evans back, Gabby and Rachel did not hold back in what they had to say.

What did Gabby Windey have to say to Clayton when given the chance?

Gabby declared that she really didn’t think Clayton was actively being cruel, especially after she was able to watch the season back while it aired. She did say she “felt misled and betrayed” by the lead though.

However, Gabby did elaborate on the part of the show where Clayton had told Susie he loved her the most. She revealed that Clayton knew that she would not continue their relationship and that it would be a “deal-breaker,” but he withheld that information from her anyway at the rose ceremony.

Nick Viall talked about this exact same incident when a few Bachelor Nation alums talked on a live panel during Monday night’s episode aired.

Gabby went on to tell Clayton, speaking of herself and Rachel, that he was “clearly pitting us against each other. It really seems like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be a part of.”

Rachel Recchia got her opportunity to speak her mind to Clayton

When Rachel had her chance to talk during the live finale, she was in tears most of the time. She told viewers that she wasn’t crying due to any leftover feelings for Clayton, but because she never got the chance to stand up for herself.

Rachel continued to speak about how she doesn’t think Clayton was actually in love with her due to his disrespectful actions toward herself and to Gabby. She went on to state to Clayton, “It was almost as if you cast us aside as quickly as you could to [get to] the person you loved the most.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Furthermore, Rachel revealed some inside information about Clayton to Bachelor Nation. She exclaimed, “You told me that I was the first person that you said ‘I love you’ to in six years. I had no reason to ever doubt you. So did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?”

While Clayton denied it after she asked, Rachel still did not believe that he was actually in love with her because of his actions.

Both Gabby and Rachel were named co-Bachelorettes for the next season of the show at the After The Final Rose ceremony, and they will begin filming soon. It was announced that their season will begin in June.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.