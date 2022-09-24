Clayton Echard and Susie Evans split: Here’s what they said

The Bachelor couple Clayton and Susie have gone their separate ways. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust as Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have called it quits.

Clayton met Susie on Season 26 of The Bachelor, where he was the lead nearly one year ago.

Despite a rocky start in the romance, they were one of the Bachelor Nation couples still going strong.

Last night that all changed when the couple issued a joint statement revealing they have split.

So, what did Susie and Clayton say about their breakup?

Let’s take a look.

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans split

Taking to Instagram, Clayton and Susie issued the same message regarding their decision to part ways.

“With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly,” began the lengthy message that also included a picture of the former couple.

They understand there will be questions regarding their decision. However, Susie and Clayton are working to keep parts of their relationship private.

The statement went on to explain the past year has been filled with joy and pain for them.

“We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple,” read part of their statement.

Clayton and Susie are focused on themselves, healing, and becoming the best people they can possibly be. It’s not an easy time for them, but they want only happiness for each other amid their split.

The message was clear that Susie and Clayton will continue to support each other. They hope Bachelor Nation follows suit and supports their separate journeys.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Susie Evans and Clayton Echard break up news

There was an outpour of love from Bachelor Nation in the comment section of Susie and Clayton’s joint post.

Kelley Flanagan from Peter Weber’s season of the Bachelor left several heart emojis, while The Bachelor alum Nick Viall expressed his wishes for Clayton and Susie.

The Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Katie Thurston also expressed their support for the former couple.

It wasn’t just famous faces from the hit franchise that showed up, either. Several fans popped up with comments expressing their hopes for Susie and Clayton.

The Bachelor couple Susie Evans and Clayton Echard have called it quits. Their news comes hot on the heels of them revealing they were no longer living together and were in a long-distance relationship.

Were you surprised by this Bachelor Nation split?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.