The Bachelor star Nick Viall takes aim at Adam Levine amid cheating scandal

As the host of his own podcast, it’s no wonder former Bachelor star Nick Viall had a lot to say in regards to the current Adam Levine cheating scandal.

Nick was first seen on Season 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette, where he was famously the runner-up contestant twice in a row.

After appearing on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise and taking the reins as the leading man on Season 21 of The Bachelor, Nick chose to move on from Bachelor Nation and continue his career and love life outside of the franchise.

Nick has become known to open up to his fans, both on social media and while hosting his podcast, The Viall Files.

Recently, the former Bachelor lead took to TikTok with his thoughts on Adam Levine’s headlining scandal, in which model Sumner Stroh posted a video claiming the two had been intimate and the Maroon 5 singer had sent her flirty messages while he was with his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Nick stitched Sumner’s original video and started his own by saying, “Alright, some quick thoughts. One, and the most important one, is that the only victim here is Behati, Adam’s wife. Like, she doesn’t deserve this.”

Nick Viall gives his thoughts on Adam Levine’s cheating scandal

“Two, is that the only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship,” Nick continued. “If there was an affair here, then it was because Adam chose to have an affair, not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn’t going to be her, it would’ve been someone else.”

He continued to mention how Sumner made sure to highlight the fact that Adam was married to a “Victoria’s Secret supermodel” in her original video, which Nick claimed “validated her ego.”

Nick finished his video by saying the fact that Sumner “blasted” her story all over the internet proved that she was only thinking about herself and not about the negative impact it would have on Adam’s wife. He reminded his followers that she was more focused on how much money she would make off the popularity of her video, rather than prioritizing the mental health of Behati, who is also pregnant.

Adam and Behati are currently expecting their third child together.

Adam Levine admits to ‘crossing the line’ with Sumner Stroh

With Sumner backing up her claims with “receipts” from Adam, including screenshots of direct messages sent on social media, Adam recently spoke out to clarify his side of the story.

As previously reported, The Voice judge denied having an affair with the model, but simply admitted he did in fact “cross the line” with her.

Although the situation has certainly put a wedge in Adam’s relationship, a source revealed that Behati will continue to be “100 percent committed to her family” although she is “still very upset.”

