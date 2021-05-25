The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison responds to Lauren Zima’s saucy comment about his new look

Chris Harrison responded to Lauren Zima’s comment about his new look in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram comment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison was unrecognizable in a new photo upload where he posed alongside his love Lauren Zima as she readied to attend an entertainment industry event.

Lauren looked stunning in a bright tangerine-colored gown as she took to the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards held at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

She wore her hair up in a soft ponytail and added a contrasting pair of long, turquoise earrings which swept her shoulders.

Lauren and Chris held each other close in the clip, which Lauren shared on her Instagram feed, but he was not ready to attend the big music gala with her. In fact, he looked ready for a night of Netflix and chill.

In stark contrast to his lady love, Chris donned a pair of gray sweatpants and a blue t-shirt.

He held a mug in his hand and on his face was a gray beard and mustache.

Lauren longed for this from her handsome beau

In the caption of the snap, Lauren longed for one thing from her handsome beau, who has been the host of the Bachelor franchise since its 2002 debut.

“I miss walking red carpets with him, but I’m glad I get to come home to him. We haven’t had any events to attend together due to the pandemic. I long to see him in a suit! He’s solid in sweats though,” Lauren said, peppering her words with heart and smiley face emoji.

During tapings of The Bachelor and its subsequent press events, Chris normally wears a suit and tie and is clean-shaven.

Subsequently, fans were stunned at this casual look he donned for the informal snap.

Chris responded to Lauren’s saucy comment

Chris added his own commentary about Lauren’s comment, praising his love for her stunning look.

“Who wore it best? For the millions that aren’t asking. T-shirt by Travis Mathew, sweats by TCU Men’s Lacrosse, mint tea by Tazo. Now I’ll pick my jaw up off the floor from the goddess standing next to me,” he quipped.

Chris Harrison responded to Lauren Zima’s appreciation post with a tongue-in-cheek response. Pic credit: @laurenzima/Instagram

Fans quickly picked up on his comment and added their own remarks.

“She’s a stunner!” wrote one fan.

Fans quickly responded to a comment by Chris Harrison on Lauren Zima’s photo. Pic credit: @laurenzima/Instagram

“She’s beautiful. You are so cute together. Love the humor you both bring,” wrote another follower.

“You are definitely missed Chris! Hoping to see you again hosting…..something,” penned a third Instagram user.

Chris has taken a hiatus from his hosting duties on The Bachelorette for the summer and fall season of the series after the fallout from comments he made to Rachel Lindsay on the television show Extra where he appeared to defend racist imagery of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

He has been temporarily replaced by former Bachelorette contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC with a new season of shows beginning June 7 at 8/7c.