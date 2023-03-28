The Bachelor’s Ariel Frenkel confronts Zach Shallcross about Fantasy Suite betrayal

The Bachelor’s Ariel Frenkel did not let her moment slide by during Monday night’s live finale event.

Ariel, the New York native who came in third on Zach Shallcross’ season, had a few important things to say to the leading man after being sent home during the show’s Fantasy Suite week.

As she took the hot seat in front of the After the Final Rose audience, Ariel said that she was hurt to have found out that Zach had been intimate with one of his ladies after vowing to leave intimacy out of the Fantasy Suites.

Ariel was the first to have her overnight date with Zach during Fantasy Suites, where the two were not intimate after Zach informed her of his “no sex” rule.

However, Zach broke his vow with contestant Gabi Elnicki and only chose to come clean to Kaity about what had happened — leaving Ariel completely in the dark.

During that week’s rose ceremony, Ariel was sent home without ever being told what had happened between him and Gabi. In fact, Ariel admitted to not knowing what had happened until she watched the show with the rest of Bachelor Nation.

Ariel Frenkel confronts Zach Shallcross about Fantasy Suites

Ariel said that it was “really difficult” to be “left in the dark” that week in Thailand, and as she sat down with Zach for the first time since he sent her home, she made sure he knew exactly how she felt.

“It was really difficult to see that you weren’t honest with me. I committed to being in an open relationship, that’s what it is, that’s what I want to call it,” Ariel explained.

“And when the parameters of an open relationship change, I should be the first to know. I should have not been left in the dark, standing up there in Thailand at the rose ceremony when you had ample time to tell me about everything before I left. So, I just really want to know why the other women were given grace and honesty — and that is something you really pride yourself on — and why I wasn’t given that same respect?”

Ariel continued to say that she felt as if Zach had taken away her “agency” and her “ability to even have a conversation,” adding that if he had waited, he would have found out that she was on the same page as him.

“And I think by putting sex off the table, you made the entire week about sex, and it didn’t need to be like that,” Ariel continued.

Zach apologizes for his behavior on The Bachelor

Zach admitted that he regretted how he handled the show’s Fantasy Suite week, especially when it came to handling the situation with Ariel.

“I was going through a lot mentally, and I didn’t know the right way to handle everything,” Zach told Ariel. “You’re right, I should have told you, probably first… There’s no excuse for it.”

Zach seemed extremely remorseful, leaving Ariel to accept his apology and remember all the positive moments the two shared throughout their time on the show.

She ultimately thanked Zach for making it “easy” for her to open up, claiming she wouldn’t have been able to be so vulnerable with anyone else.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.