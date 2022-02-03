The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron dedicates Real Dirty Dancing to his mom

Tyler Cameron on The Real Dirty Dancing. Pic credit: Fox

A new dancing reality series is coming to Fox called The Real Dirty Dancing, and there are some big stars competing in this show.

One of the stars is former Bachelorette hopeful Tyler Cameron and he has a huge reason for wanting to win this show.

Tyler is dedicating his performance on the show to his mother Andrea, who died suddenly after his appearance on The Bachelorette.

Tyler Cameron dedicates Real Dirty Dancing to mom

The Real Dirty Dancing has a group of stars competing to earn he recreate the magic from the classic 1987 movie, Dirty Dancing.

In the end, one woman will earn the title of Baby and one man will earn the title of Johnny.

In an interview with People, Tyler said that he joined the dance competition series because of his mother’s inspiration.

“My mom’s always pushing me to take risks and go for it,” Cameron, 29, said. “She was the one who told me to go do The Bachelorette. She was my best friend. She was always my biggest support system. She was a superhero.”

Tyler was on Hannah Brown’s season in 2019.

While he didn’t win, and she chose Jed Wyatt, after she dumped Jed she returned to Tyler for a short time. However, they never made it past close friends, although Hannah was there with Tyler when his mother died as support.

Andrea died in March 2020.

“She had a brain aneurism and then she was just gone,” Cameron said. “That was one of the hardest days of my life.”

Tyler said that his mother always loved his dancing and that is what pushed him onto this show.

“She always loved me dancing. She was always for the fun, always down to dance,” Tyler said. “And honestly, when we would go out together, she’d be out there dancing with me.”

“I’m doing this show for my mom. I’m doing it to make her proud. I know this is something that she’d push me to do.”

What is The Real Dirty Dancing?

Hannah Brown won Dancing with the Stars and now Tyler Cameron has a chance to follow in her footsteps on The Real Dirty Dancing.

Tyler is one of several celebrities who will try to compete for the role of Baby and Johnny by recreating dances from the movie.

Joining Tyler is High School Musical’s Corbin Bleu, former NFL player Antonio Gates, comedian Loni Love, Backstreet Boys member Howie Dorough, chef Cat Cora, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and WWE star Brie Bella.

The Real Dirty Dancing airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Fox.