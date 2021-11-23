The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown calls Dancing with the Stars relationship with Alan Bersten ‘volatile’

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

This season on Dancing with the Stars, fans saw a couple of moments where the celebrities and the dancing pros had arguments during practice.

One of these saw Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev arguing with each other, a moment that ended with Artem sitting in stunned silence while Melora apologized for being so harsh.

In the end, Melora and Artem both said that it was just the two wanting to be the best and butting heads while working on it, something they said paid off with their great performance in the following dance.

Another saw Alan Bersten admonishing Amanda Kloots and the star breaking down into tears because of how hard he was pushing her.

It now sounds like the Alan and Amanda moment wasn’t the first time this has happened with the pro dancer.

Hannah Brown calls working with Alan on DWTS ‘volatile’

Hannah Brown went from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to Dancing with the Stars and made it to the finals where she won the Mirrorball trophy.

However, Hannah said the road to the finals was not easy and working with Alan was a ‘volatile’ experience.

“Alan hadn’t won the Mirror Ball on his side, too, so we both were just really competitive and put everything into it. But with that, it caused a lot of friction, because… he is a professional dancer, I’m not a professional dancer,” Hannah said on the Hollywood Life Podcast.

She then said that as someone with no experience dancing, Alan was pushing her harder than she was ready for.

“He wanted to push me as hard as I could be pushed physically, but emotionally, sometimes I couldn’t take it,” Hannah said. “We have very different communication styles, and so that that really caused a lot of friction, when you can’t really get on the same level of being able to communicate and he has so many other emotions involved, because this is his life. This is his career.”

Alan and Amanda on Dancing with the Stars

This sounds very similar to what Amanda appeared to be going through when Alan was shown in video packages to be putting a lot of pressure on her when she would miss a step here or there in practice.

Amanda has not said anything about the experience yet, but according to Hannah Brown, it was worth it in the end and there are no hard feelings.

“In the end, it was a hard time, there was so much that people didn’t see, but, it’s one of those things that was tough, but we won, and we were happy and we still have a lot of respect for each other,” Hannah said.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. It should return later in 2022.