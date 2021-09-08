Melora Hardin on DWTS: Who she is and where you can find her on Instagram

Melora Hardin is coming to Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Melora Hardin was one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Melora Hardin this season on DWTS.

Who is Melora Hardin on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

Melora Hardin is an actress who was best known for her roles on The Office and Monk.

On Monk, Hardin was the catalyst for the series. She was Trudy Monk, Adrian’s dead wife who he spent most of the series trying to solve the case of her murder. It was her death that devastated Monk and turned him into the character he became.

In The Office, Hardin was Jan Levinson. She is the direct supervisor of Michael Scott and is in an antagonistic relationship with him most of the show.

While those might be her most popular roles, she received critical acclaim for her performance in Transparent on Amazon Prime Video, where she picked up a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Tammy Cashman.

She also had a recurring role on A Million Little Things as Patricia Bloom, the mother of Allison Miller’s Maggie.

Hardin has been acting since 1976, getting her start as a 10-year-old on the TV show Thunder in 1977. Since then, she has appeared in over 70 movies and TV shows in her career.

In her personal life, she married actor Gildart Jackson in 1997 and the couple has two daughters, Rory and Piper. Jackson and Hardin also both appeared in the Freeform TV series The Bold Type together.

How can you follow Melora Hardin on Instagram?

You can follow Melora Hardin on Instagram at @meloradhardin.

Hardin took to her Instagram to announce her casting on Dancing with the Stars, writing, “Beyond excited to tell everyone I’ll be competing on this season of @dancingabc Dancing With The Stars! 💃🏻 ⭐️ Wish Me luck and I hope everyone tunes in! Can’t wait!”

Most of her Instagram posts are selfies or images from her various TV and movie projects.

Melora Hardin has over 242,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after she begins her journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.