The Bachelorette: Zac Clark talks ‘ups and downs’ with Tayshia Adams since their time on the show

Zac Clark shares the challenges he and Tayshia Adams have faced in their relationship.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark fell in love while filming The Bachelorette after Tayshia was chosen to replace Clare Crawley as the lead of Season 16.

Clare and the cast had quarantined before the new season due to the pandemic but were sent home after production was delayed. It was then that the group of men had to be recast, and Zac was chosen as one of the new contestants.

If Zac hadn’t been part of the recast, and Clare hadn’t left the show early bringing Tayshia into her role, Tayshia and Zac may not have met.

The couple has inevitably hit a few rough patches throughout their relationship and have even dealt with rumors that they had broken up. Despite their challenges, Tayshia and Zac are still going strong.

Zac recently opened up to Us Weekly and discussed some of the “ups and downs” they’ve faced since being together.

Zac opens up about the ‘ups and downs’ in his relationship with Tayshia

Zac discussed the challenges that came with transitioning to life in the real world after filming ended.

He said, “Coming out of that, I think we had a strong foundation, and then it’s about, like, digging in together and getting to know each other and understanding each other’s lives.”

He continued, “We’re both passionate, driven, busy human beings. And with that, we need to remind ourselves to work each other into it and we’ve done [that]. So yeah, a couple months after, there was some ups and downs, of course, and, like, well-documented, but at the end of the day, it’s all good right now.”

Zac talked about the criticism that comes from having such a public relationship but said they have found a way to work around it.

He said, “I know that at the end of the day, there’s our relationship, me and her, and then there’s everything else kind of around it. And if this isn’t solid, which it is, then this stuff can kind of work itself into it.”

He added, “But it is solid. And at the end of the day, none of that other stuff really, truly matters. I think you need to be aware and I think you need to acknowledge that it could be difficult…but no, that’s why we have each other to support us through those difficult times or whatever it might be.”

Tayshia and Zac share a similar romantic history

One thing that initially helped Tayshia and Zac to bond and understand each other was that they shared similar romantic histories.

The two of them had both been married already and had dealt with the emotional toll of a divorce. They shared how their divorces have impacted their relationships ever since.

Zac said that he’s continued to find more things to love about Tayshia as their bond continues to grow stronger every day.

